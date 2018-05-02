Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Fans in Dharampeth Nagpur Celebrates as India Crush Pakistan To Make It 7 In A Row

Nagpur: Fans in Nagpur started celebration as soon as India Crush Pakistan To Make It 7 In A Row.


Pakistan’s pursuit of what would be a World Cup record-breaking chase against bitter rivals India got off to a sluggish start on Sunday.

After 10 overs, Pakistan were 38 for one in reply to India’s 336 for five — a total that featured Rohit Sharma’s 140 and captain Virat Kohli’s 77. The most any side have made batting second to win a World Cup match is Ireland’s 329 for seven against England at Bangalore in 2011.

Pakistan lost their first wicket in bizarre fashion. India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar limped off four balls into the fifth over with a hamstring injury that a team spokesman said had ruled him out of the rest of the match. But World Cup debutant Vijay Shankar, brought on to complete the over, struck first ball when he had Imam-ul-Haq lbw for seven to leave Pakistan 13 for one. Earlier, Kohli became the quickest player to 11,000 one-day international runs, getting there in 222nd innings as compared to compatriot Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 276 innings. Pakistan left-arm quick Mohammad Amir was his side’s only threat with three for 47 despite two early warnings for running on the pitch.

Happening Nagpur
Fans in Dharampeth Nagpur Celebrates as India Crush Pakistan To Make It 7 In A Row
Fans in Dharampeth Nagpur Celebrates as India Crush Pakistan To Make It 7 In A Row
In Pic : District Bar Association Nagpur faliciates Justice Bhushan Gavai
In Pic : District Bar Association Nagpur faliciates Justice Bhushan Gavai
Nagpur Crime News
Two of five robbers arrested in 2.45 lakh loot case
Two of five robbers arrested in 2.45 lakh loot case
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Maharashtra News
Video: नागपूर मित्र म्हणत होते ‘टेक केअर’, पण फेसबुक लाईव्हच्या नादात गेला 2 सख्ख्या भावांचा जीव
Video: नागपूर मित्र म्हणत होते ‘टेक केअर’, पण फेसबुक लाईव्हच्या नादात गेला 2 सख्ख्या भावांचा जीव
परीणय फुके यांनी घेतली मंत्रीपदाची शपथ
परीणय फुके यांनी घेतली मंत्रीपदाची शपथ
Hindi News
ममता बनर्जी पर बरसे मोहन भागवत, बोले- किसी और राज्य में ऐसा होता है क्या?
ममता बनर्जी पर बरसे मोहन भागवत, बोले- किसी और राज्य में ऐसा होता है क्या?
राजस्थान की सुमन राव बनीं मिस इंडिया, संजना विज रहीं रनर अप
राजस्थान की सुमन राव बनीं मिस इंडिया, संजना विज रहीं रनर अप
Trending News
Cabinet expansion for regional balance: Maha CM
Cabinet expansion for regional balance: Maha CM
Ex-Leader of Opposition Vikhe-Patil joins Fadnavis cabinet
Ex-Leader of Opposition Vikhe-Patil joins Fadnavis cabinet
Featured News
Those losing polls carry uncivilised conduct forward: Bhagwat’s jibe at Mamta Banerjee
Those losing polls carry uncivilised conduct forward: Bhagwat’s jibe at Mamta Banerjee
परीणय फुके यांनी घेतली मंत्रीपदाची शपथ
परीणय फुके यांनी घेतली मंत्रीपदाची शपथ
Trending In Nagpur
Fans in Dharampeth Nagpur Celebrates as India Crush Pakistan To Make It 7 In A Row
Fans in Dharampeth Nagpur Celebrates as India Crush Pakistan To Make It 7 In A Row
Video: नागपूर मित्र म्हणत होते ‘टेक केअर’, पण फेसबुक लाईव्हच्या नादात गेला 2 सख्ख्या भावांचा जीव
Video: नागपूर मित्र म्हणत होते ‘टेक केअर’, पण फेसबुक लाईव्हच्या नादात गेला 2 सख्ख्या भावांचा जीव
Those losing polls carry uncivilised conduct forward: Bhagwat’s jibe at Mamta Banerjee
Those losing polls carry uncivilised conduct forward: Bhagwat’s jibe at Mamta Banerjee
Cabinet expansion for regional balance: Maha CM
Cabinet expansion for regional balance: Maha CM
ममता बनर्जी पर बरसे मोहन भागवत, बोले- किसी और राज्य में ऐसा होता है क्या?
ममता बनर्जी पर बरसे मोहन भागवत, बोले- किसी और राज्य में ऐसा होता है क्या?
परीणय फुके यांनी घेतली मंत्रीपदाची शपथ
परीणय फुके यांनी घेतली मंत्रीपदाची शपथ
शिवाजीनगरात ओला कॅब चालकाचा कारमध्येच मृत्यू
शिवाजीनगरात ओला कॅब चालकाचा कारमध्येच मृत्यू
जिल्हा विधिज्ञ संघटनेच्या न्यायमूर्ती भूषण गवई यांचा सत्कार
जिल्हा विधिज्ञ संघटनेच्या न्यायमूर्ती भूषण गवई यांचा सत्कार
In Pic : District Bar Association Nagpur faliciates Justice Bhushan Gavai
In Pic : District Bar Association Nagpur faliciates Justice Bhushan Gavai
1 लाख का तैयार मटर पाऊच बरामद
1 लाख का तैयार मटर पाऊच बरामद
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145