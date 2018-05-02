Fans in Dharampeth Nagpur Celebrates as India Crush Pakistan To Make It 7 In A Row

Nagpur: Fans in Nagpur started celebration as soon as India Crush Pakistan To Make It 7 In A Row.



Pakistan’s pursuit of what would be a World Cup record-breaking chase against bitter rivals India got off to a sluggish start on Sunday.

After 10 overs, Pakistan were 38 for one in reply to India’s 336 for five — a total that featured Rohit Sharma’s 140 and captain Virat Kohli’s 77. The most any side have made batting second to win a World Cup match is Ireland’s 329 for seven against England at Bangalore in 2011.

Pakistan lost their first wicket in bizarre fashion. India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar limped off four balls into the fifth over with a hamstring injury that a team spokesman said had ruled him out of the rest of the match. But World Cup debutant Vijay Shankar, brought on to complete the over, struck first ball when he had Imam-ul-Haq lbw for seven to leave Pakistan 13 for one. Earlier, Kohli became the quickest player to 11,000 one-day international runs, getting there in 222nd innings as compared to compatriot Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 276 innings. Pakistan left-arm quick Mohammad Amir was his side’s only threat with three for 47 despite two early warnings for running on the pitch.