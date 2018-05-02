Family of four beats couple over petty issue in Kalamna

Nagpur: Four members of a family picked a quarrel with a neighbouring couple and bashed them up over a petty issue in Kalamna area here on Tuesday night.

The accused, Raju Telase (40), Kavita Raju Telase (30), Sonu Telase (25), Chhotu Telase (20) and the complainant couple – Kundan Chandeshwar Rajat (35) and his wife – are neighbours of each other in Nav Kanya Nagar, Bharatwada Road, Kalamna. On Tuesday around 7.30 pm, Kundan was returning home on his bicycle. Near home, the accused Raju Telase was sitting on the road and hence Kundan asked him to move aside.

This enraged Raju and he started quarrelling with Kundan. The accused Raju lifted an iron rod and hit Kundan on his knee and injured him. Seeing her husband in trouble, the wife of Kundan rushed to intervene but three other accused Kavita Telase, Sonu Telase, and Chhotu Telase caught hold of her and thrashed her. The accused family also threatened the couple of dire consequences.

Kalamna police constable Dilip Wankhede has booked the accused under Sections 326, 323, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further.





