Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Sep 12th, 2020

    Families of two Nagpur cops who died of Covid-19 get ₹50 lakh

    Nagpur: The Maharashtra government has given ₹50 lakh each to the families of two Nagpur policemen who lost their lives while carrying out their responsibilities during the fight to contain the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outrage in the city.

    Constable Bhagwan Sakharam Shejul, deployed at Police Headquarters and Constable, Siddharth Haribhau Sahare attack to Dhantoli police station had succumbed to the virus borne disease. The families of the two cops received the amount at the hands of Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nilesh Bharne. Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Crime), Gajanan Rajmane was also present on this occasion.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur corona cases cross 50K mark, recovery rate at 74.55%
    Nagpur corona cases cross 50K mark, recovery rate at 74.55%
    Families of two Nagpur cops who died of Covid-19 get ₹50 lakh
    Families of two Nagpur cops who died of Covid-19 get ₹50 lakh
    सकारात्मक विचार ठेवा, घराबाहेर निघणे टाळा!
    सकारात्मक विचार ठेवा, घराबाहेर निघणे टाळा!
    Takli Sim ESR shutdown for flow meter installation on September 14
    Takli Sim ESR shutdown for flow meter installation on September 14
    नटवरलाल दम्पत्ति की संपत्ति की नीलामी
    नटवरलाल दम्पत्ति की संपत्ति की नीलामी
    Covid-19: lack of beds started taking toll in Nagpur
    Covid-19: lack of beds started taking toll in Nagpur
    सीमेंट सड़क: LEAD PARTNER की कागजात गायब या छिपाया जा रहा ?
    सीमेंट सड़क: LEAD PARTNER की कागजात गायब या छिपाया जा रहा ?
    आधा नागपुर में आज कचरा संकलन बंद
    आधा नागपुर में आज कचरा संकलन बंद
    Accused Swapnil Bhoyar has been released in bail by Special MCOCA Court
    Accused Swapnil Bhoyar has been released in bail by Special MCOCA Court
    लापरवाही: रैपिड एंटीजेन टेस्ट कराने से डर रहे है नागरिक
    लापरवाही: रैपिड एंटीजेन टेस्ट कराने से डर रहे है नागरिक
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145