Families of two Nagpur cops who died of Covid-19 get ₹50 lakh

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government has given ₹50 lakh each to the families of two Nagpur policemen who lost their lives while carrying out their responsibilities during the fight to contain the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outrage in the city.

Constable Bhagwan Sakharam Shejul, deployed at Police Headquarters and Constable, Siddharth Haribhau Sahare attack to Dhantoli police station had succumbed to the virus borne disease. The families of the two cops received the amount at the hands of Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nilesh Bharne. Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Crime), Gajanan Rajmane was also present on this occasion.