    Published On : Sat, Sep 12th, 2020

    Nagpur corona cases cross 50K mark, recovery rate at 74.55%

    Nagpur: With 1578 new cases and 41 casualties on Saturday, the cases of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) in Nagpur district crossed 50K mark. The cases of virus borne disease now stand at 50128 while as many as 1613 patients have succumbed to global pandemic.

    Of the total deaths, 1229 deaths took place in the city and 241 from rural and rest 143 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 11,144 including 6262 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    Wednesday also marked 1K+ recoveries as 1633 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 37,371. The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 74.55%.

