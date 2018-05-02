Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Oct 29th, 2020

    Families of four more Nagpur cops who died of Covid-19 get Rs 50 lakh aid

    Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has given aid of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of four more Nagpur policemen who lost their lives while carrying out their responsibilities during the fight to contain the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the city. So far kin of six cops has received the aid promised by the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

    Constables Suresh Ramesh Pal, deployed at Pardi Police Station, Prakash Santoshrao Patil, attached to Shantinagar Police Station, Ravindra Barikdas Damahe and Praveen Sahebrao Surkar both of Sakkardara Police Station had succumbed to Covid-19 while serving during the pandemic.

    The families of the four cops received the amount at the hands of Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sunil Phulari and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane were also present on this occasion.

    Earlier, the families of Constable Bhagwan Sakharam Shejul, deployed at Police Headquarters and Constable Siddharth Haribhau Sahare attached to Dhantoli Police Station had received the aide back on September 12.

