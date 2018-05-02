Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh

    Nagpur: Sonegaon police have booked a 40-year-old man allegedly for duping 17 men to the tune of Rs 28,10,000 between September 12, 2017 and November 15, 2019. on the pretext of getting them job in Indian Railways. The accused identified as Nilesh Agrawal, a resident of Co-op Housing Society, Somalwada reportedly posed as railway official of high rank and faked the medical examination of the 17 aspirants at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) commonly known as Mayo Hospital, cops informed.

    A 29-year-old complainant Pavan Kumar Giriram Shiv, a resident of Flat No. 51 Gavalibaba Nagar, Kharbi had met accused Agrawal back in 2017. Luring the victim with the promise of a TC job in railways, the accused introduced himself as a railway official who will help a 29-year-old to secure job in the railways in exchange of money.

    The accused had collected cash Rs 50,000 on several occasions in the form of installments from the applicant and in the meantime they all conducted fake medical and document verification.

    However the matter came to fore when the complainant’s search for his name in the TC section ended in a vain. Thereafter when he tried to contact the accused there phone showed switched off. Sensing something amiss Shiv approached Sonegoan police and filed a complaint. It when the fraud came to fore. Shiv was taken aback when he learnt that Agrawal had duped several others.

    Sonegoan police have booked the accused under section 419,420, 406 of IPC and started the probe.

