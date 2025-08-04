Fake fortune-tellers rob elderly couple of Rs 8.56 lakh in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Two fraudsters posing as fortune-tellers cheated a 60-year old trader and his wife of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 8.56 lakh in the Wathoda area of Nagpur. A case has been registered by the Wathoda Police and an investigation launched.

The complainant, Jagadish Parasram Jamgade (60), resident of House No 108, near Samyak Buddha Vihar, Bidgaon, was approached by a man claiming to be a fortune-teller on July 18, while he was standing outside his house. The man spoke about Jagadish’s deceased son and mentioned issues related to his other son’s addiction, which made the complainant believe he had real knowledge.

Gold Rate 04 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,12,100/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Impressed and emotional, Jamgade invited him home. The fortune-teller introduced himself as Indrapal Bhoyar, a resident of Parseoni town in Nagpur district. During the visit, Jagadish’s wife shared her concern about sleepless nights and bad dreams. Indrapal assured them that he could help solve their problems through a spiritual remedy and gave them his mobile number for further contact.

On July 20, at around 12.05 am, Indrapal returned to the Jamgade residence with another man who identified himself as Vilas Bhoyar alias Ujjain Maharaj. The duo told the couple that the cause of their problems was the gold and silver ornaments kept in the house. They convinced the elderly couple to bring out all their old and used jewellery. The accused then asked the couple to place the ornaments before a deity, light incense sticks, and pray with closed eyes.

While the couple was busy praying at around 2 am, both men silently took the ornaments and fled. The stolen items included 170.5 grams of gold jewellery and 50 grams of silver, consisting of 6 chains, 8 rings, 2 mangalsutras, earrings, nose rings, and silver anklets. When Jagadish later tried to contact them, both accused had switched off their phones. Realising they had been cheated, he approached the police.

Based on his complaint, Wathoda Police have registered a case under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the BNS against both Indrapal Bhoyar and Vilas Bhoyar alias Ujjain Maharaj.