The accused, identified as Vivek Shyam Kamble (29), a resident of Dwarkanagari in Chinchwad, Pune, has been booked by Sonegaon Police

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Nagpur: A massive fraud racket involving fake promises of government jobs and lucrative contracts has come to light in Nagpur, where a Pune-based man allegedly impersonated a senior Forest Department official and cheated at least 19 people of more than Rs 92 lakh.

The accused, identified as Vivek Shyam Kamble (29), a resident of Dwarkanagari in Chinchwad, Pune, has been booked by Sonegaon Police following a complaint alleging large-scale financial fraud and deception.

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According to the police, the case surfaced after Angad Gulab Khaire (39), a resident of Pandey Layout on Koradi Road, approached the authorities with a complaint detailing how he had been lured into investing money on the promise of securing government contracts.

Investigators revealed that Kamble came into contact with Khaire through a mutual acquaintance, Baburao Yadav, who operates the D Y Patil Cricket Club in the MIHAN area. Frequent interactions at the club helped Kamble gain the complainant’s confidence.

Police said the accused allegedly introduced himself as a senior officer in the Forest Department and claimed to be a “Tender Head” with significant influence over the allotment of government contracts. To make his claims appear genuine, he allegedly boasted of having helped several individuals secure contracts in the past.

Convinced by the promises, Khaire established a company named Dakshita Enterprises with the expectation of obtaining Forest Department projects. Kamble allegedly informed him that the firm was not listed among approved government contractors and advised him to purchase cables through a company called Sai Enterprises and supply them to another firm as part of the process.

Believing the representation to be genuine, Khaire transferred Rs 6.44 lakh to various bank accounts allegedly provided by Kamble. However, the promised contract never materialised. When Khaire repeatedly sought either the contract or a refund, the accused allegedly avoided him and failed to return the money.

As the complainant began making inquiries, a much larger scam allegedly emerged. Police investigations revealed that numerous other individuals had also been duped using a similar modus operandi. Victims were allegedly promised government jobs, departmental contracts and official favours in exchange for substantial payments.

Preliminary findings indicate that 19 people were collectively cheated of approximately Rs 92.44 lakh, making it one of the significant fraud cases reported in the city in recent months.

Police suspect that the accused systematically exploited the aspirations of job seekers and aspiring contractors by falsely projecting himself as a powerful government official. Investigators are now examining financial transactions, bank accounts and other evidence to determine the full extent of the fraud and identify whether additional victims are involved.

Based on the complaint, Sonegaon Police have registered a case of cheating, impersonation and fraud against Vivek Kamble. Efforts are underway to trace the accused and uncover the broader network, if any, behind the alleged scam.

The investigation is continuing.

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