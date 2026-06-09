Advertisement

Nagpur: In a significant verdict exposing a brazen recruitment fraud that duped job seekers across Maharashtra, a Nagpur court has convicted a man who posed as a court official, forged government documents and identity cards, and allegedly ran a fake employment racket promising jobs in district courts.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Sonali Birari-Jagtap of Court No. 8, Nagpur, on June 8, convicted Vijay Ramchandra Patwardhan alias Vijay Rajendra Ransing (32) in a case registered by Kotwali Police in 2023. The court found him guilty of cheating, forgery, impersonation and using forged documents to deceive government offices and unemployed candidates.

Gold Rate June 09 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 152,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,41,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,43,900/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The court sentenced the accused to three years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections related to cheating and forgery and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. Additional sentences ranging from three months to two years were also awarded under different provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The sentences will run as per the court’s directions.

Elaborate web of forgery and deception

According to the prosecution, the accused orchestrated an elaborate fraud by creating forged Aadhaar cards and fake government identity documents. He allegedly projected himself as a “Desk and Survey Officer” attached to the Nagpur and Aurangabad Benches of the judiciary, despite having no such official position.

Investigators revealed that the accused used the fabricated credentials to gain credibility and even managed to secure office space in the Yavatmal Collectorate by submitting forged documents to government authorities.

Once the office was established, he allegedly recruited several individuals by issuing fake appointment letters, creating the impression that a legitimate recruitment process was underway.

Rs 20-lakh recruitment scam

The investigation further uncovered that the accused targeted job aspirants in Yavatmal, Amravati and Nanded districts by promising employment in district courts.

Victims were allegedly asked to fill out examination forms and were provided counterfeit identity cards to make the recruitment process appear genuine. Authorities said the accused collected approximately Rs 20 lakh from candidates under the pretext of securing government jobs.

To sustain the deception, forged correspondence, fake seals and fabricated official documents were allegedly prepared and circulated.

The fraud extended beyond fake appointments. The accused allegedly prepared forged letters bearing fabricated official seals to obtain permission for conducting examinations at Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Nagpur.

In another startling revelation, he allegedly submitted forged communications to Kotwali Police seeking the deployment of two Home Guards for a purported examination centre, thereby attempting to lend official legitimacy to the fraudulent recruitment exercise.

Investigators said the accused repeatedly misrepresented himself as a government functionary and used forged documents to deceive both public authorities and unsuspecting job seekers.

The case was registered on the complaint of then Kotwali Police Inspector Mukund Thakare, following revelations about the fake recruitment operation.

The accused was arrested on March 5, 2023. The investigation was conducted by then Police Sub-Inspector Navnath Devkate, who subsequently filed the chargesheet after collecting documentary and witness evidence.

During the trial, the prosecution successfully established the chain of forgery, impersonation and cheating through witness testimonies and documentary proof, leading to the conviction of the accused.

The accused’s wife, Chandralekha Vijay Ransing (30), named as a co-accused in the case, remains absconding.

Government Prosecutor Adv. Nilima Devgirkar represented the State, while Adv. Snehal Pakhide appeared for the defence. Court Pairvi Officers Nitin and Ganpati assisted in the prosecution of the case.

The verdict is being seen as a stern warning against recruitment fraudsters who exploit the aspirations of unemployed youth through forged documents, fake government identities and false promises of public sector jobs.

Advertisement

नाबालिग छात्रा से किया दुष्कर्म .. #nagpurnews #crime #newsupdate कार का शीशा तोड़ 5 लाख चोरी; दिनदहाड़े बॅगलिफ्टिंग.. #nagpurnews #latestnews #crime GANGA-JAMUNA इलाके में युवक से चाकू की नोक पर 25 हजार की... मोमिनपुरा में पुराने विवाद पर युवक पर जानलेवा हमला.. #nagpurnews #Crime #LatestNews शादी नहीं होने के तनाव में युवक ने दी जान.. #nagpurnews #LatestNews... विकास ठाकरे का 5 करोड़ मानहानि दावा; मार्मिक के लेख पर ठाकरे...

×