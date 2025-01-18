Fake branded goods worth Rs 22 lakh seized in Nagpur; 2 held

Advertisement













Nagpur: Two persons were arrested by Ambazari Police in Nagpur for selling counterfeit goods bearing the trademarks of popular brands like Axis, Nike, Jordan, Ralph Polo, Vans, and Canvas. The raiding cops seized counterfeit material worth Rs 22 lakh.

According to police, the raid took place at Shoe Park, NIT Complex, near the NIT Swimming Pool in Ambazari, following a complaint filed by Mahesh Vishnu Kamble (41), a resident of New Delhi. Kamble holds ownership rights to the brands in question. Kamble was informed that counterfeit shoes, T-shirts, and pants bearing his company’s trademarks were being sold from the shop.

Acting on the information, the Crime Branch conducted the raid. The police arrested Mohammad Afif Mohammad Arif Sheikh (22), a resident of Teachers Colony, Thakur Plot, Bada Tajbagh and Nayan Devrao Chapade (25), a resident of Verma Layout, Ambazari.

Investigation revealed that the accused were illegally selling fake products bearing the trademarks of the brands. The police seized counterfeit goods worth Rs 22 lakh from their possession. The items, including shoes, T-shirts, and pants.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 51, 63, 65 of the Copyright Act, along with Sections 103 and 104 of the Trademark Act.