Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Oct 29th, 2019

Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Following an old enmity, three miscreants reportedly tried to kill a man by running him over on Monday night under Nandanvan police station. However, when the victim managed to dodge the impact, the accused trio reportedly attacked him with sharp weapons.

Based on the statement, filed by victim, Akshay Ashok Khobragade, Nandanvan police have booked accused identified as Shivam Jaiswal, Niraj Bhoyar and Sonu Kalbande under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC.

According to police, Akshay (28), a resident of Plot No. 203, Deshpande Lay-out, near Nagoba Mandir had gone for a walk with his dog on Monday night. At around 11.30 pm, when he was crossing Ravi Xerox, near Deshpande Lay-out, Akshay found a recklessly driver four wheeler approaching him.

Though the driver tried to run him over, Akshay managed to secure him a narrow escape. However, the accused reportedly got off the vehicles and launched the murderous assault on Akshay. The accused Shivam, Niraj and Sonu attacked Akshay’s back and neck with sharp edged weapons. The trio then fled the spot leaving Akshay lying down in pool of blood.

Following the incident some locals spotted Akshay, who then rushed him to Radhakrushna Hospital where he has been monitored under critical condition.

Happening Nagpur
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Music, food, family and celebration all together @VCA club Jamtha
Music, food, family and celebration all together @VCA club Jamtha
Nagpur Crime News
Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan
Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan
Youth murdered over tearing elected MLA’s banner in Hudkeshwar
Youth murdered over tearing elected MLA’s banner in Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
ट्रॅव्हल्सच्या धडकेत महेंद्र बोरकर यांचा मृत्य रामटेक
ट्रॅव्हल्सच्या धडकेत महेंद्र बोरकर यांचा मृत्य रामटेक
दीपावलीच्या पहाटे राममंदिरावर भक्तांची अलोट गर्दी
दीपावलीच्या पहाटे राममंदिरावर भक्तांची अलोट गर्दी
Hindi News
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
देवेंद्र फडणवीस की जगह चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले को मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं- आशीष देशमुख
देवेंद्र फडणवीस की जगह चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले को मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं- आशीष देशमुख
Trending News
Sena cancels BJP meet as tussle intensifies
Sena cancels BJP meet as tussle intensifies
Video: Rs 2.51 cr booty seized from gangster Ambekar’s house
Video: Rs 2.51 cr booty seized from gangster Ambekar’s house
Featured News
Justice Sharad Bobde to take oath as next CJI on Nov 18
Justice Sharad Bobde to take oath as next CJI on Nov 18
Venkaiah Naidu to visit Nagpur on Oct 30
Venkaiah Naidu to visit Nagpur on Oct 30
Trending In Nagpur
Nandkishore Sarda, Anant Agrawal & Ganpatrai Agrawal to be Honored with NCCL Awards 2019
Nandkishore Sarda, Anant Agrawal & Ganpatrai Agrawal to be Honored with NCCL Awards 2019
Woman abandons newborn on footpath in Sadar, booked
Woman abandons newborn on footpath in Sadar, booked
Man dies of electrocution in Jaripatka
Man dies of electrocution in Jaripatka
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
महापौरांनी केली छठ पूजा तयारीची पाहणी
महापौरांनी केली छठ पूजा तयारीची पाहणी
Hooligans booked for creating ruckus in Imamwada
Hooligans booked for creating ruckus in Imamwada
देवेंद्र फडणवीस की जगह चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले को मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं- आशीष देशमुख
देवेंद्र फडणवीस की जगह चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले को मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं- आशीष देशमुख
Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan
Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan
दी होलसेल ग्रेन सीड्स मर्चेंट्स एसोसिएशन के दिवाली स्नेह सम्मेलन का हुआ सफल आयोजन
दी होलसेल ग्रेन सीड्स मर्चेंट्स एसोसिएशन के दिवाली स्नेह सम्मेलन का हुआ सफल आयोजन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145