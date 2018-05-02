Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Following an old enmity, three miscreants reportedly tried to kill a man by running him over on Monday night under Nandanvan police station. However, when the victim managed to dodge the impact, the accused trio reportedly attacked him with sharp weapons.

Based on the statement, filed by victim, Akshay Ashok Khobragade, Nandanvan police have booked accused identified as Shivam Jaiswal, Niraj Bhoyar and Sonu Kalbande under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC.

According to police, Akshay (28), a resident of Plot No. 203, Deshpande Lay-out, near Nagoba Mandir had gone for a walk with his dog on Monday night. At around 11.30 pm, when he was crossing Ravi Xerox, near Deshpande Lay-out, Akshay found a recklessly driver four wheeler approaching him.

Though the driver tried to run him over, Akshay managed to secure him a narrow escape. However, the accused reportedly got off the vehicles and launched the murderous assault on Akshay. The accused Shivam, Niraj and Sonu attacked Akshay’s back and neck with sharp edged weapons. The trio then fled the spot leaving Akshay lying down in pool of blood.

Following the incident some locals spotted Akshay, who then rushed him to Radhakrushna Hospital where he has been monitored under critical condition.