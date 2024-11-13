Fadnavis vs. Gudade: High-Stakes Showdown in South-West Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: With only days remaining for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, candidates have intensified their campaigns. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is aiming for a record fourth consecutive victory, facing Congress candidate Prafull Gudade in what promises to be a closely contested battle.

Since the formation of the South-West Nagpur constituency, Fadnavis has won three consecutive elections here, establishing a strong BJP voter base. However, this election is proving challenging for him, as he has had to invest significant efforts to maintain his hold on the constituency.

Today’s Rate Tuesday 12 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,900 /- Gold 22 KT 70,600 /- Silver / Kg 90,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Fadnavis in Action Mode After Setback in Lok Sabha*

The recent setback faced by the BJP in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections, where the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance made significant gains, has put Fadnavis on high alert. Determined to avoid a repeat in the Assembly elections, he has focused on strengthening his campaign, taking full responsibility for the BJP’s performance in the region.

Congress’ Prafull Gudade Intensifies Campaign Before Election Announcement

Congress candidate Prafull Gudhe has been gearing up to take on Fadnavis well before the election announcement. With the aim of defeating the Deputy CM, Gudhe started his campaign early, organizing rallies, meetings, and public outreach efforts. Previously, in 2014, the two faced each other, with Gudade falling short. This time, Congress has positioned Gudade on the national committee to add weight to his candidacy and create a competitive environment.

Will South-West Nagpur Voters Continue Their Support for Fadnavis?

South-West Nagpur, a diverse constituency, faces numerous civic issues that have been a source of discontent among residents. Problems include houses being affected by new road construction, inadequate sewage networks in older areas, irregular water supply, unresolved land ownership issues, and unemployment among local youth. Despite Fadnavis’ past victories, many of these issues remain unaddressed, leading to growing frustration among residents.

As the election approaches, the big question remains: Will the voters of South-West Nagpur continue to support Fadnavis, or will they choose a change?