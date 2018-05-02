Fadnavis to lead nominations in Nagpur today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will lead the group of BJP candidates from Nagpur while filing nomination papers for the assembly elections on Friday.

Fadnavis, along with sitting (total five) MLAs Sudhakar Deshmukh (West-Nagpur), Dr Milind Mane (North-Nagpur), Vikas Kumbhare (Central-Nagpur), Krishna Khopde (East-Nagpur), and former MLA Mohan Mate, who re-enters electoral field (South-Nagpur) after a span of 10 years, will file their papers on Friday – the last day of filing nominations.

Fadanvis and others will start their procession from RBI square and reach the collectorate by noon, party sources said.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday fielded former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh as its candidate from the Nagpur South West seat against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The name of Deshmukh, who is a strong supporter of the demand for a separate state of Vidarbha, was announced in the list of 19 candidates finalised on Thursday night.