Published On : Thu, Oct 3rd, 2019

Ashish Deshmukh is Congress Candidate from Nagpur South-West , to take on Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: The Congress on Thursday named 17 more candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, taking to 140 the total number of party nominees it has announced for the elections to the 288-member assembly. Cong fields former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh against as its candidate from Nagpur South West seat against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Among the new names in the fourth list released by the party is Sushil Amrutrao Rane from Kankavli after its MLA from there Nitesh Rane joined the BJP.

The Congress also replaced two of its candidates.

Elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are contesting the election together under a pre-poll

