Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Nov 9th, 2019

Fadnavis invited by Maharashtra Governor To Form Government, Floor Test Monday

MUMBAI: The BJP in Maharashtra has been invited by the Governor to form government and prove its majority on Monday. The BJP with 105 seats and the Sena with 56 seats have a clear majority in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

But the BJP’s hopes for a seamless transition into a second straight term with Devendra Fadnavis in charge are on hold with the Sena demanding equal power-share under what it calls was a “50:50 formula” discussed with Amit Shah earlier this year, before the national election in May. According to the Sena, the plan was for chief ministers from each party sharing the five-year term equally.

Mr Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Friday with no sign of a new government and his BJP and its ally Shiv Sena no closer to forming one together. Mr Fadnavis met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hand in his resignation hours before the midnight deadline for government formation. The term of the Maharashtra assembly ended today.

Addressing the media, Mr Fadnavis delivered his strongest statement against the Shiv Sena since 2014, when he took over as Chief Minister. He also questioned whether the Shiv Sena, which had not spared Prime Minister Narendra Modi from its attacks, was worth continuing an alliance with.

“Given their statements, especially against the PM, we are stunned and hurt. No one from the BJP ever targeted Bal Thackeray (Sena founder) or Uddhav Thackeray. But the way the Sena relentlessly attacked Modi-ji, even our rivals didn’t. We cannot accept it. It seems the Shiv Sena is not interested in continuing the alliance,” Mr Fadnavis said, commenting that the BJP was taken aback by Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s “all options are open” statement.

The BJP and Shiv Sena failed to resolve a feud that began hours after they won a clear majority in last month’s Maharashtra election.

Happening Nagpur
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
Nagpur Crime News
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
Maharashtra News
गर्ल्स’सोबत आता ‘बॉईज’ही थिरकणार !
गर्ल्स’सोबत आता ‘बॉईज’ही थिरकणार !
सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या निर्णयाचे स्वागत : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या निर्णयाचे स्वागत : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
देश के नाम संबोधन में बोले PM मोदी, राम मंदिर के बाद अब राष्ट्र निर्माण में जुटें लोग
देश के नाम संबोधन में बोले PM मोदी, राम मंदिर के बाद अब राष्ट्र निर्माण में जुटें लोग
वेकोलि ने 45 वां स्थापना दिवस समारोह हर्षोल्लास से मनाया
वेकोलि ने 45 वां स्थापना दिवस समारोह हर्षोल्लास से मनाया
Trending News
Fadnavis invited by Maharashtra Governor To Form Government, Floor Test Monday
Fadnavis invited by Maharashtra Governor To Form Government, Floor Test Monday
Maha govt formation to be delayed after verdict
Maha govt formation to be delayed after verdict
Featured News
Accept SC verdict on Ayodhya as democratic nation: Gadkari
Accept SC verdict on Ayodhya as democratic nation: Gadkari
Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit on Saturday
Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit on Saturday
Trending In Nagpur
IIT Kharagpur successfully organizes “Spring Fest”
IIT Kharagpur successfully organizes “Spring Fest”
Vidarbha Mahila Coop Society officials dupes pvt firm of Rs 1 cr in Hingna
Vidarbha Mahila Coop Society officials dupes pvt firm of Rs 1 cr in Hingna
सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या निर्णयाचे स्वागत : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या निर्णयाचे स्वागत : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
In Pic: Team India gears up to secure lead in Nagpur T20
In Pic: Team India gears up to secure lead in Nagpur T20
Sandeep Joshi’s plush MUV stolen from house
Sandeep Joshi’s plush MUV stolen from house
In Pics: Bangladesh team nets up game before T20 in Nagpur
In Pics: Bangladesh team nets up game before T20 in Nagpur
वेकोलि ने 45 वां स्थापना दिवस समारोह हर्षोल्लास से मनाया
वेकोलि ने 45 वां स्थापना दिवस समारोह हर्षोल्लास से मनाया
महा-टीईटी की परीक्षा के लिए हुए आवेदन शुरू
महा-टीईटी की परीक्षा के लिए हुए आवेदन शुरू
SC Verdict : Muslims to be given alternate land, temple on disputed land
SC Verdict : Muslims to be given alternate land, temple on disputed land
मनपा ने तोड़े हाई टेंशन लाइन के समीप के ८० अनधिकृत निर्माण कार्य
मनपा ने तोड़े हाई टेंशन लाइन के समीप के ८० अनधिकृत निर्माण कार्य
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145