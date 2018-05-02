Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Aug 2nd, 2019

Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health

Nagpur : Amid the hectic schedule of his massive Mahajanadesh Yatra being taken out as a precursor to upcoming state assembly elections, CM Devendra Fadnavis along with the Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule took out time to visit Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence on Friday night to check on his health.

It may be noted that Union minister Nitin Gadkari fainted at a public function at Solapur on Thursday.

Gadkari, who was on a day-long tour of Solapur district participated at the foundation day program of the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University. He fainted while the national anthem was being played at the end of the program. 

Kanchan Gadkari , wife of the Union Minister was also present when the duo arrived to meet him.

