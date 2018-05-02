Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, May 16th, 2020

    Fact check: Viral video of leopard in Narendra Nagar found to be of Hyderabad

    Nagpur: Anxiety ran high among the people of Narendra Nagar on Saturday after a video clip went viral capturing a leopard right in the middle of a busy road. Soon the video started taking rolls on social media using various hashtages. However, when Nagpur Today intervene into the matter, the actual location of the video clip came to fore. The video taking rounds on social media is found to be of Hyderabad.

    A leopard was actually lying beside a median on the National Highway-7 (NH-7) in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally, this reportedly shared on social media platforms contending that the video belongs to Nagpur’s Narendra Nagar vicinity.

    Ever since the imposition of nationwide lockdown, owing to novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), several reports have emerged of wild animals taking advantage of empty streets and venturing into public spaces.

    Quoting the Zonal DCP Shamshabad, ANI wrote, “The leopard was seen by the locals at around 8:15 AM on the NH-7. When the officials reached the spot, the wild cat ran into the nearby open place of the highway. The rescue operation by the police and forest officials is on.”


