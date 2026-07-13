Extortion Demand During House Construction; Retired Policeman Brutally Attacked with Baseball Bat in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A shocking case of alleged extortion and a violent assault has surfaced from Nagpur’s Pachpaoli area, where three men allegedly demanded money from a family constructing a house. When the demand was refused, the accused allegedly attacked a retired police personnel and his relative with a baseball bat. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, prompting police to launch a search for the absconding suspects.

The incident took place in Ashok Nagar, opposite Mahatma Phule School, under the jurisdiction of Pachpaoli Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by Nilesh Pathansawangikar, construction work was underway at his residence when three men—Sanyal Lokhande, Shekhar Dhakate, and Dadya Ballu Rokde—arrived at the site. The accused allegedly demanded money, warning that construction would not be allowed to continue unless the payment was made.

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Retired police personnel Manohar Pathansawangikar questioned the reason behind the alleged extortion demand and opposed the accused. Enraged by his resistance, the trio allegedly abused him, threatened to kill him, and assaulted him with a baseball bat, striking him on the head and other parts of the body.

When Vishal Pathansawangikar intervened to stop the assault, he too was allegedly attacked and severely beaten by the accused.

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Both victims sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Pachpaoli Police have registered a case under relevant sections related to assault, criminal intimidation, and other applicable offences. Following the circulation of the viral video, police have intensified efforts to trace and arrest the absconding accused. Further investigation is underway.

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