Extortion Attempt in Nagpur: Man Threatens Shopkeepers with Knife, Arrested

Nagpur: A 22-year-old man was arrested for threatening shopkeepers in the Mankapur area of Nagpur with a knife and demanding extortion money. The accused, identified as Karan alias Rohit Purushottam Nokariya, is a resident of Ingole Layout in Mankapur.

The incident occurred around 8:30 PM on Tuesday, May 13, when Nokariya entered Asha Enterprises, an electronics shop near Vikas Bhavan, wielding a knife. He threatened shop owner Deepak Manmode, demanding a monthly extortion payment of ₹5,000. Introducing himself as “Karan Nokariya,” he warned, “There are already multiple cases against me. If you don’t pay, there will be consequences.”

He also reportedly threatened other shopkeepers in the area in a similar manner, brandishing the knife to instill fear.

This wasn’t his first offense. On January 4, 2025, Nokariya and two accomplices had allegedly stolen ₹500 from the same shop under knife threat. Following this latest incident, police apprehended him and recovered a knife and ₹500 in cash.

Nokariya has been booked under sections 308(4), 309(4), 296, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The incident had sparked panic among local traders, but timely police action brought relief to residents and business owners in the Mankapur area.

