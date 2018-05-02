Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar

Nagpur: The sleuths of Shantinagar police on Thursday night arrested an externed goon Pratik Tejbhan Tiwari (24) for creating ruckus near Lalganj Mehandibagh Puliya. Pratik, a resident of Premnagar, Shaktidham Mandir was externed for one year from city following orders of DCP Zone 3 in March this year.

On Thursday night, the squad of Shantinagar police comprising Constables Prakash Pakhan, Ashwin, Nitin and Vivek was on patrolling duty when they received information about a youth creating ruckus near Lalganj Puliya.

Subsequently, the cops rushed to spot and found a man with knife in his possession. The man who identified himself has Pratik then taken to Shantinagar police station. During the scanning of the previous crime date, cops learnt that Pratik has been externed in March this year by DCP Zone 3 owing to his anti-social activities.

Cops have booked Pratik under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed him under arrest.

The arrest drive was planned under the supervision of DCP Zone 3, Rahul Maknikar and ACP Rajratan Bansod, Kotwali division.