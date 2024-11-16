Experience the Power and Premium Features of the Hyundai Creta

Advertisement

Since its launch in 2015, the Hyundai Creta has taken the Indian SUV market by storm. Known for its powerful performance, premium features, and stylish looks, the Creta has emerged as one of India’s best-selling SUVs. This blog will explore what makes the Hyundai Creta a popular choice among SUV buyers in India.

Today’s Rate Sat 16 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 74,500 /- Gold 22 KT 769,300 /- Silver / Kg 89,300/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Hyundai Creta: Highlights

The Hyundai Creta is a midsize SUV that perfectly blends style, comfort, technology and performance. Some of the highlights of the Creta include:

Aggressive and futuristic exterior styling

Spacious and feature-rich interiors

Powerful yet fuel-efficient engine options

Abundance of safety and connectivity features

Hyundai has packed the Creta with segment-leading features that have struck a chord with Indian buyers. Let us look further at some premium features that make the Creta a cut above its rivals.

Exteriors

The Hyundai Creta turns heads on the road with its bold and dynamic styling. Some standout exterior features include:

Black chrome parametric grille

Quad beam LED headlamps

Connecting LED tail lamps

R17 Diamond cut alloy wheels

Horizon LED positioning lamps & DRLs

Front turn signal with a sequential function

LED rear turn signal with a sequential function

Other notable exterior features include a puddle lamp with a welcome function, chrome outside door handles, front & rear skid plates, and an integrated rear spoiler with LED HMSL (high-mounted stop lamp).

Feature-loaded Interiors

Step inside the Creta, and you are greeted by a plush, modern cabin packed with features. Attractive interior design features include the following:

Seamlessly integrated infotainment and cluster screen

Power driver seat (8-way)

Rear window sunshade

Home to car (H2C) with Alexa

Bose premium sound system (8 speakers)

Dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC)

Driver rear view monitor

Front row ventilated seats

Voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof

60:40 split rear seat with 2-step recline

Other highlightable design features include USB charger C-Type (Front-1 and Rear-2), Embedded VR commands, and an in-built music streaming application, JioSaavn (with a one-year complimentary subscription).

Powerful and Efficient Engine Options

Hyundai Creta buyers get three engine options to choose from. Let us have a closer look at these engine options:

5L MPi Petrol : This 1497 cc powerful petrol engine option delivers a maximum power of 113.41 bhp and a maximum torque of 143.8 Nm.

: This 1497 cc powerful petrol engine option delivers a maximum power of 113.41 bhp and a maximum torque of 143.8 Nm. 5L U2 CRDi Diesel : This powerful diesel engine option has a maximum power rating of 114.4 bhp and 250 Nm of maximum torque.

: This powerful diesel engine option has a maximum power rating of 114.4 bhp and 250 Nm of maximum torque. 5L Turbo GDi Petrol: This petrol engine delivers maximum performance. It can provide maximum power of 157.79 bhp and a maximum torque of 253 Nm.

The powerful engine options of the Hyundai Creta equip it with a power-packed on-road performance.

Advanced Safety Features

The Hyundai Creta comes loaded with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS features. It assists the driver by deploying advanced safety features, making the driving experience safe for the occupants. This system ensures that one masters every challenge on the road with confidence. Some of the key safety features include the following:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (Car, Pedestrian and Cycle)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Safe Exit Warning (SEW)

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC with S&G)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Surround view monitor (SVM)

Blind-spot view monitor (BVM)

Electric parking brake with auto hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system: Highline

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

Rear Cross – Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Rear Cross – Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

Other highlightable safety features include an ECM mirror with an SOS button, ISOFIX child anchors, and Front and rear parking sensors. For more information, a detailed review and prices of the Hyundai Creta, you can visit the AckoDrive website.

Summing Up

With its eye-catching looks, premium interiors, strong performance and a long list of features, the Hyundai Creta has all the ingredients to be the perfect urban SUV. Variant choices to suit diverse budgets, powerful yet efficient engine options, and abundant safety and tech features make the Creta a complete package.

If you are looking for a stylish and feature-loaded SUV that offers a premium ownership experience, do take a closer look at the Hyundai Creta. With competitive pricing across variants and proven reliability, the Creta makes for an irresistible value proposition that can be difficult for rivals to match.