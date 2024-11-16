BJP’s Krishna Khopde vs. NCP’s Duneshwar Pethe: Who Will Win the Battle for East Nagpur?

Advertisement

Nagpur: As Maharashtra’s winter capital and the nation’s geographical center, Nagpur is witnessing an intense political contest this election season. In East Nagpur, traditionally dominated by the BJP for the past three terms, the battle has become particularly fierce, with BJP’s Krishna Khopde seeking a fourth term against NCP’s Duneshwar Pethe from the Sharad Pawar faction of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Both candidates spoke to Nagpur Today, sharing their perspectives on the key issues facing the constituency.

Today’s Rate Sat 16 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 74,500 /- Gold 22 KT 769,300 /- Silver / Kg 89,300/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

East Nagpur as a Model of Development – Krishna Khopde (BJP)

BJP candidate Krishna Khopde, a three-time MLA from East Nagpur, is confident of a fourth term. “East Nagpur is a model of development. The progress in this area has brought joy to its residents, and I am committed to transforming the constituency further,” Khopde said.

He highlighted plans to create more employment opportunities for local youth and emphasized the satisfaction of voters with the BJP’s governance. “The people are happy with the work of the Mahayuti government, and BJP will win all six constituencies in Nagpur,” Khopde added.

Taking aim at the opposition, Khopde criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s “Mahalakshmi Yojana” as a mere ploy to mislead women for votes and dismissed Congress’s manifesto as superficial.

Unplanned Development and Key Issues – Duneshwar Pethe (NCP)

On the other hand, NCP candidate Duneshwar Pethe accused the BJP of promoting unplanned development in East Nagpur. He claimed the BJP government prioritized corporate interests, benefiting companies like Adani and Ambani at the cost of local needs.

“The state of the dumping yard remains deplorable, endangering public health for the past 15 years. Resolving this issue will be my top priority,” Pethe said, expressing confidence in the electorate’s support.

Pethe’s focus on addressing basic infrastructure challenges and the dumping yard issue resonated with many voters who are seeking change in the constituency’s administration.



With both candidates presenting distinct visions for East Nagpur, the election promises to be a close and engaging contest. As BJP aims to retain its stronghold and NCP seeks to capitalize on public grievances, all eyes are on this crucial constituency to see who will emerge victorious.