Excise Deptt seizes vehicle smuggling illicit liquor, two arrested

Nagpur: In a significant action against the smuggling of liquors from the city, the sleuths of State Excise Department on Friday arrested two men porting illicit liquor to Gadchiroli. Besides, seizing the vehicle cops recovered liquor worth Rs 78,000.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Narayan Kove, a resident of Godhani and Manish Pramod Pargidwar, a resident of Mohan Nagar.

As per the details, the squad of Excise officials received a tip-off that a Honda car (MH/31/BB/5111) carrying illegal liquor was reportedly heading to Gadchiroli. Acting swiftly on the inputs the squad comprising Sub-Inspector, Dilip Badwaik, ASI Prashant Yerpude, Jawans Rahul Pawar, Sonali Khandekar laid a trap near Garib Nawaz Chowk in Kharabi and nabbed the accused.

The action was conducted under the supervision of Excise Superintendent, Promod Sonone.