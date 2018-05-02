Excess Covid charges: Nandanvan cops register case against SevenStar Hospital

Nagpur: Nandanvan police on Thursday registered a case against SevenStar Hospital for excess charges levied on Covid-19 patients besides, for violations under The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

The hospital administration has been accused of not refunding excess charges collected from non-Covid patients, not submitting bills of all patients, and not replying to all points raised in show cause notice served by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Though, hospital refunded excess amount of around Rs 1 lakh to Covid-19 patients, however, it did not refund Rs 6,86,527 excess amount to 17 non-Covid patients. Hospital also reportedly failed to give details about charges levied on 21 other patients. It did not submit bills of 687 of 991 patients.

Following a tip off, a NMC team had visited SevenStar Hospital on August 3 and 4, and inspected and verified records and information submitted by the hospital regarding Covid patients. The team observed that the hospital did not follow guidelines, like accommodating 80% of total operational bed capacity in rates prescribed by NMC, non-prominent display of details of rates applicable, and discrepancies in rates of same type of room in the bill of different patients.