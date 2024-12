Advertisement













Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

He was 92.

Earlier in the day, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after his health deteriorated, sources said.

They said the condition of Singh was critical.

He was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, they said.

More details soon.