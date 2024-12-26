Architect of Aadhaar, NREGA, and RTI: Manmohan Singh’s Landmark Achievements

Advertisement













Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s former Prime Minister and one of its most renowned economists, passed away late Thursday night at the age of 92. He had been admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS in New Delhi following a deterioration in his health earlier in the evening, where he took his last breath.

Dr. Singh, known for his pivotal role in India’s economic liberalization, leaves behind a legacy of remarkable achievements that have shaped the nation’s modern trajectory. Here are some of the key milestones of his illustrious career:

Economic Liberalization (1991)

As Finance Minister, Dr. Singh spearheaded the landmark economic reforms of 1991, which reduced government control, encouraged foreign direct investment (FDI), and implemented structural changes. These reforms opened India’s economy to global markets and laid the foundation for its rapid growth in the decades to come.

National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA)

Launched in 2005, this flagship program guaranteed 100 days of wage employment to rural households, significantly improving livelihoods and boosting rural infrastructure. It became a cornerstone of rural development in India.

Right to Information Act (RTI)

Passed in 2005, the RTI Act empowered citizens to seek information from public authorities, fostering transparency and accountability in governance.

Aadhaar Initiative

Under Dr. Singh’s leadership, the Aadhaar project was launched to provide unique identification numbers to Indian residents. This initiative simplified access to government services and streamlined social welfare programs.

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

The Direct Benefit Transfer system was introduced to ensure efficient distribution of subsidies and welfare benefits, reducing leakages and enhancing transparency.

Agricultural Loan Waiver (2008)

To address the agrarian crisis, Dr. Singh’s government implemented a ₹60,000 crore loan waiver scheme, providing much-needed relief to millions of farmers.

India-U.S. Civil Nuclear Agreement

One of his most notable diplomatic achievements was negotiating the India-U.S. Civil Nuclear Agreement, which granted India a waiver from the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). This agreement allowed India to import uranium and advanced nuclear technology for civilian purposes while maintaining its strategic autonomy.

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister and Finance Minister has left an indelible mark on India’s economic and political landscape. His vision, humility, and dedication to public service continue to inspire generations.