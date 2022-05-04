Ex-Mayor Joshi takes up stray dog issue with NMC boss

Advertisement

Nagpur: Concerned over stray dog menace and the hazards it posed to Nagpurians, former Mayor Sandeep Joshi took up the issue with Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi and Veterinary Officer Dr Gajendra Mahalle recently.

According to Joshi, citizens in all parts of Nagpur city are suffering due to the havoc caused by stray dogs. Many people were injured when the dogs attacked them. Such incidents are happening every day in the city. A number of accidents have taken place as the stray dogs chase the vehicles, Joshi said.

The former Mayor said that this stray dog problem is unfortunately not looked at in the same way as the problems of basic facilities like roads, water, electricity etc. In the early days, the stray dogs were killed by the NMC, so the number of dogs in the city had declined. But in the subsequent period, as per the directives of Supreme Court, Central and State Government, stray dogs can no longer be eliminated. Instead, the number of stray dogs could be achieved through sterilization, Joshi said.

In private veterinary clinics, the cost of sterilization for a female dog is Rs 5000 and for a male dog it is Rs 3,500. The rate fixed by the government is Rs. 1600. When Sandeep Joshi was the Mayor, he himself had taken important initiatives to deal with the problem and a provision of Rs 3 crore was also made.