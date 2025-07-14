Ex-Corporator’s Son Arrested in Sensational Drug Bust: Caught with MD Drugs in Thar SUV

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a major breakthrough exposing the deep-rooted drug trade in the city, Ganeshpeth Police have arrested Sanket Buggewar — son of former South Nagpur corporator Ajay Buggewar — for allegedly peddling MD drugs. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted his black Mahindra Thar SUV (MH-45-AV-4554) near Ganeshpeth bus stand early Sunday morning and caught him red-handed with narcotics.

Authorities seized 16.07 grams of MD drugs, a mobile phone, and the SUV — valued at a total of ₹18.17 lakh.

Fitness Freak Turned Drug Peddler?

Police were stunned to discover that the accused, 29-year-old Sanket, a resident of Aashirwad Nagar, maintained a highly fit physique and even ran a supplement store. However, behind the protein powders and gym image lay a disturbing reality: Sanket reportedly consumed MD drugs and pushed them through his local network.

Political Link Sparks Controversy

The arrest has sent shockwaves through political circles. Sanket’s father, Ajay Buggewar, a former corporator and active BJP leader, was once considered close to a former MLA. From running a paan stall to climbing the political ladder, Buggewar’s journey is now tainted by his son’s alleged criminal activity, raising serious questions about political connections and accountability.

Search on for Accomplice Pranay Bajare

During interrogation, Sanket revealed he operated the drug trade alongside Pranay Bajare (25), who is currently absconding. The duo reportedly ran their drug business like a startup model, complete with distribution and customer networks. Police are now investigating their supplier and buyer connections to uncover the broader nexus.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act, Police Custody Till July 15

Ganeshpeth Police have registered a case under NDPS Act Sections 8(c), 21(b), and 29. Sanket was produced in court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody till July 15.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Addl. Commissioner Rajendra Dabhade, DCP Rahul Madane, ACP Anita More, and PI Yunus Mulani.

A Blow to Nagpur’s Anti-Drug Drive

This arrest is a significant development in Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal’s ongoing anti-drug campaign. However, it also highlights how the drug menace has infiltrated not just streets and colleges, but also political corridors.

The big question now: Is this just the tip of the iceberg? Or the key to a much larger drug syndicate? Only time — and continued investigation — will tell.