Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 17th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Ex-CM Narayanasamy missing from Cong list

    The Congress announced names of candidates for 14 seats for the April 6 Puducherry Assembly elections but the list did not contain the name of party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy.

    The Congress, which heads the Secular Democratic Alliance in the union territory, was allotted 15 of the 30 assembly seats while its ally-the DMK- was earmarked 13 constituencies.

    VCK and CPI, the other constituents of the alliance, have been earmarked one seat each. In a release, the All India Congress Committee announced the list of candidates for 14 seats which significantly did not include the name of Narayanasamy, whose government fell last month after it lost the trust vote.

    While the candidates for 14 constituencies were released, the nominee for Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, has not been announced.

    Trending In Nagpur
    2694 लोगों पर कार्रवाई
    2694 लोगों पर कार्रवाई
    Video: DCP Vinita Sahu cracks whip against travel buses flouting Covid norms
    Video: DCP Vinita Sahu cracks whip against travel buses flouting Covid norms
    रस्त्यावर फिरणा-या कोरोनाबाधितांवर ५ हजाराचा दंड
    रस्त्यावर फिरणा-या कोरोनाबाधितांवर ५ हजाराचा दंड
    ९९ नागरिकांना दंड करुन मनपाने दिले मास्क
    ९९ नागरिकांना दंड करुन मनपाने दिले मास्क
    आर.आर.टी. टीम सोबत आयुक्तांनी केली
    आर.आर.टी. टीम सोबत आयुक्तांनी केली
    झोनस्तरावर कौशल्य विकास प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम राबवा
    झोनस्तरावर कौशल्य विकास प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम राबवा
    Shops selling groceries, vegetables, fruits, meat in City to be open till 1pm from Mar 17
    Shops selling groceries, vegetables, fruits, meat in City to be open till 1pm from Mar 17
    Nagpur reports 2,287 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths; active cases touch 19K mark
    Nagpur reports 2,287 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths; active cases touch 19K mark
    खापरखेडा पोस्ट ऑफिस कर्मचाऱ्यांची मुजोरी
    खापरखेडा पोस्ट ऑफिस कर्मचाऱ्यांची मुजोरी
    आयुक्तांचा अर्थसंकल्प बुधवारी
    आयुक्तांचा अर्थसंकल्प बुधवारी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145