Establish PSU steel plant in Gadchiroli – Dipen to MoS steel .

A delegation led by Dipen Agrawal President Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) consisting of Dr Sandeep Dhurve MLA , Ramesh Jayaswal Jt.MD Jayaswal Neco Ltd. , Sanjay Agrawal Chairman Sanvijay group & Prashant Tatiwar met Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel, Government of India during formers brief halt at Nagpur on 25th December 2019. Agrawal informed MoS that, taking note of abundantly available quality iron ore in Nagpur Division, Chief Minister, Udhav Thackeray in recently concluded winter session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at Nagpur, has announced to establish a “Big Steel Plant” on lines of Bhilai Steel Plant, Bhilai and Tata Steel, Jamshedpur.

Agrawal upraised MoS that the two major raw materials i.e. iron ore and coal are available in Vidarbha region, out of estimated 270 MT of iron ore in the State of Maharashtra about 180 MT is located at Surjagarh in Gadchiroli District of Nagpur Division and out of 5576 MT of coal reserves in the State about 4497 MT is available in Nagpur & Chandrapur Districts of Nagpur Division.

He informed that this announcement finds favour of masses from the region because, big steel plants open flood gates for industrial activities in surrounding areas, Bhilai & Jamshedpur are the best examples. Big steel plants brings industrial development in form of various ancillary units which will give boast to MSME and Make in India and it is well acknowledged fact that a large scale steel plant has the potential of generating huge direct and indirect employment.

Dipen Agrawal requested MoS Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste to favour the proposal of setting-up a large scale steel plant in Gadchiroli District so as to realise, the dream of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra ji Modi to make India world’s largest steel producer and also the aspirations of about 240 Lac population of Vidarbha and about 120 Lac population of Nagpur Division in particular for inclusive development of the region i.e. industry, trade & commerce, infrastructure and standard of living & per capita income of individuals.

Ramesh Jayaswal & Sanjay Agrawal briefed the minister in regards to shortage & eratic supplies of iron ore to sponge iron units in Vidarbha . He requested the minister to direct NMDC to give iron ore on priority to units set up in industrially backward region of states .

Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State , Government of India in the informal meeting with Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) expressed his willingness to help state government in setting-up a large scale steel plant in Gadchiroli district.

Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste welcomed the announcement by CM GoM and said if the state government is serious on their announcement, his ministry will extend full cooperation for setting-up a PSU Steel Plant and will ensure plant is put to operational use in time bound manner. He also said, it is in the best interest of the economy to judiciously exploit mineral mining with value addition facilities. Kulaste expressing his concerns regarding iron ore mining leases expiring in March 2020 said his ministry is exerting extra mile to resolve the same at the earliest & he also assured to look into to do the needful to ensure regular & smooth supply of iron ore to consuming units in Vidarbha region by NMDC .

Dipen Agrawal expresses gratitude towards the minister for patient hearing of issues raised before him and his positive intent to address and resolve them .