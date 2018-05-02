Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Dec 26th, 2019

Amid clouds Nagpur sees warmer Christmas, early morning rains

Nagpur: Even as Nagpur woke up to early morning rains replete with clouds and dense fog on Thursday, a day before it brought considerably warmer Christmas. On Wednesday evening when the people were busy in festivities, the winter chill, which is regular feature around this time of year, was certainly missing. Amid the echos of carols, chants of prayers, mass gatherings at churches, glitz of fineries and aroma of festive delicacies, the breeze of cold winds chose to stay aloof.

However the weather significantly transformed Thursday morning leaving a trail of fog to the sight. There were reports of rains in many areas in Nagpur while neighbouring districts of Betul and outskirts of Chhindwara, in Madhya Pradesh reportedly received hailstorm in moderation.

However the change in weather did not contribute to the temperature as the minimum temperature recorded in early hours of Thursday stood at 20.6 degree.

According to regional meteorological centre Nagpur, the temperature is likely to remain same for another day and it may tend to fall from December 27 onwards.

