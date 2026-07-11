Relief for patients: Govt caps prices of 39 essential medicines for diabetes, BP and heart diseases

NPPA fixes retail prices of commonly used drugs, Calcium-Vitamin D3 tablets and Anti-Rabies Immunoglobulin to make long-term treatment more affordable

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Nagpur: In a major relief for millions of patients battling chronic illnesses, the Central Government has capped the retail prices of 39 commonly prescribed medicines used to treat diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and several other ailments. The move, announced by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), is expected to reduce the financial burden on families that spend a significant portion of their monthly income on lifelong medication.

The NPPA has also fixed the retail price of Calcium and Vitamin D3 tablets at Rs 8.93 per tablet (inclusive of GST) and revised the retail price of Anti-Rabies Immunoglobulin injection to Rs 119.48, according to official notifications issued under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

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The latest decision forms part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to keep essential medicines affordable while ensuring their uninterrupted availability across the country.

The newly notified medicines are widely prescribed for chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases, which require continuous treatment over several years. Although the reduction in cost for an individual medicine may appear modest, the cumulative savings over months and years could prove substantial for patients on long-term therapy.

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The price regulation also covers Calcium and Vitamin D3 supplements, which are routinely prescribed to elderly persons, postmenopausal women and patients suffering from calcium or vitamin D deficiency to improve bone health and reduce the risk of fractures.

In another significant measure, the revised price of Anti-Rabies Immunoglobulin is expected to make emergency treatment following suspected rabid animal bites more affordable. The injection is administered along with the anti-rabies vaccine to provide immediate protection until the body’s immune system develops its own defence against the virus.

Under the latest notification, pharmaceutical companies will not be permitted to charge more than the retail prices fixed by the NPPA for the specified formulations. Manufacturers have also been directed to implement the revised prices immediately and update the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) on medicine packs to ensure transparency for consumers.

However, the benefit will apply only to the specific formulations and strengths notified by the NPPA. Patients are advised to check with their doctors or pharmacists whether their prescribed medicines are included in the revised price list.

Healthcare experts have welcomed the move, noting that medicine costs account for a major share of out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure in India. With the country witnessing a growing burden of diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, affordable medicines remain critical for ensuring uninterrupted treatment and better health outcomes.

The NPPA said the revised retail prices were determined after considering market trends, manufacturing costs and other relevant factors. The authority regularly reviews the prices of essential medicines under the DPCO, 2013, to balance affordability for patients with adequate availability of medicines.

For millions of Indians dependent on daily medication, the latest price cap is expected to bring meaningful savings and reinforce the government’s efforts to make essential healthcare more accessible and affordable.

What it means for consumers

• Drug manufacturers cannot charge above the NPPA-fixed retail prices.

• Revised prices come into effect immediately.

• Companies must update the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) on medicine packs.

• Benefits apply only to the specific formulations and strengths notified by the NPPA.

Why it matters

• Millions of Indians with diabetes, hypertension and heart disease depend on lifelong medication.

• Lower medicine prices can significantly reduce monthly healthcare expenses.

• The move aims to improve access to essential medicines while keeping treatment affordable.

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