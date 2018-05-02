Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Eshan Ghanote to join national defence academy

    City youngster Eshan Ghanote has been selected for National Defence Academy (NDA). Eshan has secured an all India rank 98 to join NDA as an Army cadet in the 144th course commencing from Oct 2020 .

    After Eshan’s matriculation from Center Point School Nagpur, Lt Col MP Deshpande and Mrs Sphurti M Deshpande of ‘The Forces Foundation’ Nagpur were instrumental in grooming and training him to join the Services Preparatory Institute (SPI) Aurangabad. Eshan’s father Shri Prashant is a businessman, mother Dr. Abhilasha a soft skill trainer and brother Vikram an engineering student .

    Eshan had aimed to join the armed forces since his childhood days and he worked hard under proper guidance to achieve his goal.

    He gives the credit of his success to Lt Col MP Deshpande (Retd) Director ‘The Forces Foundation’, Col Amit Dalvi (Retd) Director SPI, SPI Staff – Shri Raju Mankar, Shri BN Nalawade and his parents.

