Ensure development & progress of Nagpur city : Dipen to Mayor .

A delegation of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CMAIT) led by Dipen Agrawal President called upon Shri Sandeep Joish, Mayor, Nagpur .

At the outset Dipen Agrawal congratulated Sandeep Joshi on being elected as Mayor of Nagpur and said that having BJP government at Centre your term as Mayor could have been more eventful and boon for Nagpur city if after recent assembly elections BJP had formed the government in State. there is general perception among the citizens of Nagpur that due to new government formed in the State by the post-poll alliance i.e. ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, Nagpur will once again be neglected and will meet with step-motherly treatment on all fronts whether it be funds for ongoing projects or new development projects. Dipen suggested to rope-in influential individuals from city or constitute a strong PR Group to represent NMC; to follow-up with State government and at all levels of administration to suggest necessary steps for timely clearance of proposed development/projects for Nagpur.

Sandeep Joshi welcoming the suggestion and acknowledging tough times ahead for Nagpur, shared with delegation that Rs. 170 crores sanctioned by the then government for various projects have been recalled by the new government as the issuance of workorders pending due to administrative procedures.

Dipen Agrawal brought to the notice of newly elected Mayor that the then State government led by Shri Devendra ji Fadnavis in 2015-16 abolished Local Body Tax (LBT) from the state, however the ghost of LBT is still haunting business community of Nagpur. The LBT department in Nagpur has resorted to unfair means of passing Best Judgement Orders with inflated demands, the current revenue-expenditure ratio of LBT department is negative and suggested LBT department should be closed at the earliest.

Sandeep Joshi responded that he would review & address the issue in the best interest of all concerned and assured the delegation that he would ensure that no trader is harassed by the department.

Dipen Agrawal also brought in his notice the unhinge and pathetic civic facilities in market areas of city and the efforts initiated by Hon’ble Member of Parliament and Union Minister, Shri Nitin ji Gadkari to decongest City by shifting markets to new locations with world-class amenities and civic facilities and request him to identify new locations for market, take all stake-holders into confidence ancond leave no stone unturned to transfer various markets so as to achieve the ultimate goal “Swachh Nagpur – Smart Nagpur”.

Responding to the issue Sandeep Joshi said that market shifting will be fast-tracked after taking all stake holders in confidence.

Ashok Ahuja and Dhiraj Maloo highlighting the urgent need for constructing public toiles in market suggested that if Corporation provides space the concerned market committee is ready to construct the toilets which can be maintained with the active help of Corporation. New festive season (Sankrant) is at doorstep and construction of public toilets will take time, hence till such time mobile toilets for women should be provided in market areas, they added.

Ashok Sanghvi highlighting the issue of exorbitant increase in rent by Corporation said that the new calculations of rent based on ready-reckoner has adversely affected the livelihood of many small and marginal traders. Dipen Agrawal informed Mayor that the then government led by Shri Devenadra Fadnavis had issued an advisory to all Corporations that the new rules prescribed is the maximum rate and the Corporations are free to contract rent below the prescribed rates. He further informed that this issue is haunting traders across the State and suggested that Nagpur Corporation should take proactive step to resolve the issue in the best interest of both side and setup a role-model for other Corporations.

Sandeep Joshi was kind enough to assure the delegation that a meeting with all concerned shall be arranged shortly to resolve the matter amicably.

The delegation also congratulated him for initiating the start of “Mayor Relief Fund” on lines of CM Relief Fund for underprivileged citizens and those who meet with unfortunate situations. Dipen welcomed this initiative . Sandip Joshi informed that the guidelines for the same would be notified shortly.

Ashok Sanghvi, Ashok Ahuja and Dhiraj Maloo were part of CAMIT delegation. Dipen Agrawal expressed gratitude on behalf of trading community of city for the patient hearing and the eagerness to resolve the issues affecting the trade and traders . He also assured the honourable mayor that for progress & development of city traders are with him & take pro-active role for the same .