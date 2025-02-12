English paper provides smooth start for HSC students on Day-1 of exam

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Board’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations kicked off on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a crucial academic phase for thousands of students across the state. The first paper – English — proved to be a confidence booster, offering a relatively smooth start before students tackle more challenging subjects like Mathematics, Physics, and Accountancy.

For many students, the English paper was manageable, with only a few sections demanding extra attention.

· “The paper was quite easy, but time management was key,” said one student. “Writing skills took the most time. If someone hasn’t studied properly, they might have struggled.”

· Another student shared a similar experience, saying, “I didn’t face any difficulties. The comprehension section was a bit lengthy, but overall, it was simple.”

· However, not all students had an effortless experience. One student pointed out that while comprehension was easy, the literature section required more effort. “Answering literature-based questions took up a lot of time,” he admitted.

With English out of the way, students were now gearing up for their next challenge — Hindi. Known for its extensive writing sections, the Hindi exam is expected to test students’ time management skills. Many are now focused on revising essay formats, grammar, and comprehension exercises to ensure a strong performance.

As the HSC journey continues, students are hoping to maintain their momentum and confidence, navigating through this pivotal examination phase with determination and focus.