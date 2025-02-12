30 grams of MD seized in Nagpur; one arrested

Nagpur: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Crime Branch of Nagpur Police conducted a raid in the Bagadganj area, leading to the arrest of one accused. Acting on a tip-off, police seized 30 grams of MD (Mephedrone) from the suspect. During interrogation, the accused also revealed the name of his supplier, whom police are now tracking.

The Crime Branch Unit 3 received confidential information about a drug peddler set to arrive near an old grocery store in the Juna Bagadganj Complex to sell MD. Acting swiftly, police laid a trap and apprehended Abhishek alias Dadu Motilal Rajne. The authorities recovered a two-wheeler, a mobile phone, and 30 grams of MD powder from him.

Drugs sold under the cover of a food stall

During questioning, Abhishek confessed that he ran a Chinese food stall as a front for his drug trade. He also revealed that he procured the drugs from Sarang Ughade, a known criminal with multiple serious charges, including murder and drug trafficking.

Police seized goods worth ₹2.15 lakh in the operation and have now launched a manhunt for Sarang. Meanwhile, the arrested accused has been handed over to the Lakadganj Police for further legal proceedings.