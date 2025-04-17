England vs. India Cricket Match on 2 July: Who Holds the Advantage?

Advertisement



India vs. England cricket is always a big deal. Fans pore over India national cricket team vs. England cricket team players, stats, news, and more.

Two Powerhouses Collide. When discussing India vs. England cricket, you are talking about two of the big boys in the world. India is #1 in the ODI team rankings and the T20 team rankings while England is third in the T20. In the Test rankings, India is third and England is fourth, making this a battle of the best.

Dominant Bats. A quick look at India national cricket team vs. England cricket team stats will show you how dominant both clubs are at the bat. England’s Joe Root is first in Test batting rankings with 895 while his teammate Harry Brook is just behind him with 876. In the T20 batting rankings, Phil Salt is currently third but within shouting distance of the top spot.

Making it tougher to come up with an India national cricket team vs. England cricket team prediction is the fact that the batting rankings are littered with Indian hitters. Yashasvi Jaiswal is third in the Test rankings, but India dominates both the ODI and T20 batting rankings.

Shubma Gill leads the ODI rankings with 784 while teammates Rohit Sharma (third, 756), and Virat Kohli (fifth, 736) sit just behind. In the T20 rankings, the top five is again dominated by Indian batters: Abhishek Sharma (second, 829), Tilak Varma (fourth, 804), and Suryakumar Yadav (fifth, 739).

India Has Star Power. While the two clubs are evenly matched with their bats, India has the advantage in terms of bowling. Jasprit Bumrah is the Test bowling leader with 908. Kuldeep Yadav is second in the ODI bowling rankings with 650, and Varun Chakaravarthy is third in the T20 bowling rankings in a tight race between the top five positions.

In the all-rounder rankings, India again has the advantage. Though England’s Liam Livingstone is fourth in the T20 all-rounder rankings, Hardik Pandya sits atop the list. In the Test all-rounder rankings, Ravindra Jadeja is dominating with 400.

Prediction. When the two clubs met in the final T20I in Mumbai, India dominated. England’s batsmen had a very difficult time against spin. Joe Root will be back for England in this match, but the rest of the batting lineup will need to be far better if they are going to best the Indian club.

Jaedja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar lead a deep, star-studded Indian club that will be looking to dominate once again. India is looking to close the gap with the top Test team, Australia, while maintaining its lead in the ODI and T20 team rankings. For more information on rankings, rosters, and stats, be sure to check out ESPN Cricket.

