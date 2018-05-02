Engineering student, sr citizen end life in Mankapur, Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: In two incidents of alleged suicide, a second-year engineering student of Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and a 65-year-old man ended their lives under Mankapur and Ganeshpeth respectively.

The parents of 19-year-old Aayush Ajaykumar Yadav found their son hanging to the ceiling fan with the help of bedsheet in his room.They immediately rushed him to Alexis Hospital, where the doctor pronounced him dead. Though the exact reason behind him taking the extreme step could not ascertained immediately, based on the complaint filed by his mother Poonam, Mankapur cops have registered a case of accidental death. Further probe was underway.

Man jumps into Gandhisagar lake

In another incident of suicide, Narendra Bahadurchand Arora (65), a resident of Badkas Chowk ended his life by jumping into Gandhisagar Lake in the wee hours of Wednesday. Arora was found floating by his son Vishal who alerted Ganeshpeth police. Meanwhile, the police have sent the body for autopsy and registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation was on.