Encroachment on School Land Removed, NMC Begins Demolition

Advertisement



Nagpur: The issue of unauthorized construction has once again come to the forefront in Maharashtra’s second capital. Illegal structures have been built on government lands, roads, and even school premises across the city. Nagpur West MLA and President of the Nagpur District (City) Congress Committee, Vikas Thakre, has raised concerns over this matter.

Thakre recently filed a complaint with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) regarding illegal construction on the playground of Bishop Cotton School in Civil Lines. The school had also repeatedly reported the encroachment. Following these complaints, the NMC has now taken the matter seriously and has begun demolishing the unauthorized structures, marking a victory for Thakre’s efforts.

Thakre’s Complaint on Encroachment at Bishop Cotton School

On February 20, 2025, Thakre wrote to the Municipal Commissioner, highlighting the negligence of Dharampeth Zone officials regarding unauthorized constructions. He alleged that despite repeated complaints to Deputy Commissioner Prakash Varhade and his team, encroachers and builders were being protected.

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to the complaint, Robert Roman Francis demolished a section of the school’s compound wall in 2017 and constructed a commercial building on the school’s playground. Despite multiple complaints from the NDTA and the school authorities, the Dharampeth Zone of the NMC failed to take action for nearly seven years. Instead, new illegal constructions were reportedly initiated with the involvement of the same officials.

Thakre has held the Dharampeth Zone officers accountable for deliberately allowing unauthorized constructions and has demanded the filing of an FIR against them under Section 397-A-2 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949. He has also urged the Municipal Commissioner to submit an action report as per the Maharashtra government’s GR dated January 17, 2014.

Demands for Action Against Encroachers

Thakre has called for stringent action against the accused, including:

Issuance of notices under Sections 53 and 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

Filing of an FIR under Section 52 of the MRTP Act for criminal encroachment.

Fire safety compliance instructions from the fire department.

Immediate disconnection of electricity, water, and sewage services as per the Supreme Court order dated December 17, 2024.

Demolition of illegal commercial structures.

Disciplinary action against Varhade and other involved officials.

With the demolition of unauthorized structures at Bishop Cotton School’s playground underway, the focus now shifts to how swiftly the municipal corporation will act against other illegal constructions across the city.

Deputy Commissioner Prakash Varhade’s Statement

Dharampeth Zone Deputy Commissioner Prakash Varhade was present during the demolition operation at Bishop Cotton School. When approached by Nagpur Today, he stated, “This illegal construction has existed on the school premises for several years. After receiving a complaint from the school, we immediately initiated action. Prior to this, we had also issued multiple notices to the encroacher.”

More Encroachment Cases Highlighted by Thakre

In his letter to the Municipal Commissioner, Thakre also drew attention to another encroachment case near Indian Coffee House in Sadar. As per NDTA’s complaint, Gautam Omprakash Singh had illegally occupied a 2,700-square-foot plot owned by NDTA, which was temporarily allocated to the Church of North India-Social Service Institute (CNI-SSI).

Singh reportedly constructed a commercial building on the land in February 2017 and opened ‘Flavor Heights Coffee Café’ without obtaining approvals from the NMC, including building plan sanction, fire safety clearance, structural stability certificates, and occupancy permits. Despite complaints to the NMC and an FIR registered at Sadar Police Station in 2020, officials failed to take action. In 2023, Singh expanded the illegal construction. Reports suggest that even after the Small Cause Court issued a stay order on December 17, 2024, unauthorized construction continued.

With these serious allegations and growing concerns over illegal constructions in Nagpur, all eyes are now on the municipal corporation to see how swiftly and effectively they respond to the issue.