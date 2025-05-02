Employee Booked for Cheque Fraud, Steals Over ₹27 Lakh from Nagpur Firm

Advertisement



Nagpur: A serious case of financial betrayal has come to light in Nagpur, where an employee allegedly misused his access to company finances and withdrew over ₹27 lakh using pre-signed cheques. The accused is currently absconding.

The complaint was filed by Antony Francis Edward Peter (43), originally from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and currently residing on Koradi Road, Nagpur. Peter serves as the General Manager for multiple companies including DMS Enterprises, S Prince Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd., Priyanka Energetech Pvt. Ltd., Priya Tech, and Prince Thermal India Pvt. Ltd.



According to Peter, the accused—identified as Anand Arun Uike (26), a resident of Gopal Nagar, Nagpur—was entrusted with the responsibility of handling the companies’ bank-related tasks. In this role, he had access to cheques that had been pre-signed by Director Augustin Joseph Stalin for official use.

Instead of using the cheques for authorized transactions, Uike allegedly exploited the trust placed in him and misappropriated a total of ₹27,80,800. After carrying out the fraudulent withdrawals, he reportedly vanished and could not be contacted.

Following the complaint, the Sadar Police have registered a case against Uike under Section 316(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A search is underway to trace the absconding accused, and further investigation is in progress.

