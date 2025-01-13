Emergency era defined my political path, says Gadkari

Advertisement













Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, reflected on the transformative impact of the Emergency period on his political journey during a special screening of the film Emergency in Nagpur. “The fight against Emergency shaped my political identity,” Gadkari shared, recalling his personal experiences during that tumultuous era.

“If it was not for the horrors of Emergency and my imprisonment, I would not have been in politics,” said Gadkari, adding it wasn’t just political leaders, ordinary citizens were part of the resistance against the draconian law.

The movie, directed and co-produced by Padma Shri Kangana Ranaut, portrays the life and decisions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Ranaut also plays the lead role in the film. Veteran actor and Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher, who portrays Jaiprakash Narayan in the movie, joined Gadkari and Ranaut at the premiere, marking the first-ever screening of Emergency in India.

A select audience of Nagpur’s elite, including business leaders, journalists, and individuals who endured imprisonment during the Emergency, attended the event.

A journey through history

Ranaut expressed gratitude to Gadkari for supporting the film and acknowledged the challenges she faced during production. “The Censor Board demanded extensive documentation to verify the authenticity of various scenes. Despite the hurdles, I aimed to create an honest portrayal of the Emergency and Indira Gandhi’s decisions,” she said, adding, “I hope Nagpurians will spread the word about this labour of love.”

Anupam Kher applauded the Nagpur audience and emphasized the significance of premiering the film in the city. “From Nagpur, I believe the conversation about this movie will resonate across the country,” he said.

Memories of the Emergency

Gadkari narrated poignant anecdotes from the Emergency era, highlighting its oppressive nature. He recalled a personal experience when he struggled to secure parole for his maternal uncle, who was imprisoned during the Emergency. “My grandfather had passed away, and I ran from pillar to post to ensure my uncle could attend the funeral. I spent the night under a tree outside the jail, waiting for him to be released the next morning. Such was the grim reality of those days,” he recounted.

He also reminisced about facing a lathi-charge with his friend Munna Mahajan and emphasized that the film is not just a cinematic work but a reminder of lived experiences. “The younger generation must understand this dark chapter of Indian history. Through this film, they will learn about the struggles of that time,” Gadkari said.

A celebration of excellence

Gadkari praised Ranaut for her dedication to authenticity and excellence in bringing the Emergency era to life. On the occasion, Ranaut felicitated Gadkari, while he, in turn, honoured both Ranaut and Kher for their contributions to the film.

The premiere of Emergency in Nagpur served not only as an artistic milestone but also as a powerful reminder of resilience and the enduring lessons of history.