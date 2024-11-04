Election Commission orders transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla

Advertisement

The Election Commission on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to remove DGP Rashmi Shukla, citing complaints from the Congress alleging her bias against opposition parties and involvement in illegal phone tapping. The state’s Chief Secretary has been ordered to assign her responsibilities to the next senior-most IPS officer in the Maharashtra cadre, according to reports by ANI.

The move follows a series of complaints from the Congress party, which argued that Shukla, a senior IPS officer, had shown a “clear bias” against opposition groups, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). Last month, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, calling for Shukla’s removal. Patole’s letter referenced previous incidents, accusing Shukla of engaging in illegal phone tapping of opposition leaders during her tenure as Pune Police Commissioner and later as the head of the State Intelligence Department.

The Congress also claimed that Shukla had instructed police officers across Maharashtra to file false cases against opposition leaders. “She has reportedly directed various CPs and SPs to initiate baseless cases targeting opposition figures, which the Election Commission appears to be overlooking,” Patole alleged in the letter.

This isn’t the first time the opposition has questioned the handling of police roles during the election period. Patole highlighted that while Jharkhand’s DGP was promptly removed after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, Maharashtra’s DGP continued in office despite similar requests. Additionally, the Congress alleged that political violence against opposition parties has intensified in recent weeks, impacting the state’s law and order under Shukla’s leadership.

The issue of phone tapping has previously been a point of contention, with Shukla accused of eavesdropping on the calls of opposition figures such as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, NCP leader Eknath Khadse, and Congress leader Nana Patole. These allegations of surveillance and bias have added tension to the election period, prompting the Election Commission’s decision to address concerns over impartiality in Maharashtra’s law enforcement leadership.