Criminals with Records Paraded by DCP Rashmita Rao

Advertisement

Nagpur: To maintain law and order for the upcoming assembly elections, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rashmita Rao conducted a parade of all recorded criminals under her jurisdiction at Hudkeshwar Police Station, issuing a firm warning: any attempts to disrupt public order will not be tolerated.

As Nagpur prepares for the November 20 assembly elections, the police have intensified preventive efforts to avoid disturbances. Around 3:30 p.m., DCP Rao gathered 52 individuals with criminal records from five station jurisdictions at Hudkeshwar Police Station and provided strict instructions to prevent misconduct. This gathering included offenders from Ajni, Nandanvan, Sakkardara, Wathoda, and Hudkeshwar.

Today’s Rate Monday 04 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 78,900 /- Gold 22 KT 73,400 /- Silver / Kg 95,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The parade encompassed a range of offenders, from political gangsters to those released from prison under preventive detention. DCP Rao’s assertive approach, which includes increased surveillance on criminals and a crackdown on illegal activities, has created a significant deterrent among offenders.

Advertisement