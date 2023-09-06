Elders should teach Gen Next path of good life: Dr Bhagwat

Nagpur: “While the family system has been destroyed all over the world, it is still strong in our country since ancient times. The traditions, heritage and thoughts of the family were passed down to our generation through books and stories”, said Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday.

Dr Bhagwat was speaking at Jyeshtha Nagarik Snehmilan organised by Jyeshtha Nagrik Mahamandal Vidarbha on Tuesday, at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur. Prabhu Deshpande, President of the organisation and Adv Avinash Telang, Secretary were also present.

The RSS chief said that the word ‘elderly’ is related to helplessness, old age and dependency. He added that the new generation is moving towards material happiness and there are people in the society who support immorality. So it is the responsibility of senior citizens to let the young generation know the truth and share their experiences and pass on the values received from previous generations to the next. They should try to spread positivity in the society by working at this age, said Dr Bhagwat.

Avinash Telang asserted the need to establish an independent Lok Adalat to solve the problems of senior citizens. Singer Shyamji Deshpande performed songs on the stage. A comedy one-act play ‘He Gele’ was presented with the message for seniors to live fearlessly. Produced by Sanjay Bhakre Foundation, this play was written by Yogesh Soman, directed by Ajay Ghare and narrated by Shekhar Mangalmurthy.

The programme was moderated by Monika Varotkar and Prabhu Deshpande proposed the vote of thanks.

