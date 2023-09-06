Check Your Union Bank balance easily – Here’s How

Union Bank of India is one of the largest banks in India, and provides its customers with many banking and finance services to make their banking experience convenient, one such example is Union Bank of balance check number, which is one of the various ways to check your bank balance as a customer of the Union Bank of India.

In this article we will discuss all the ways for you to check your Union Bank balance, including Union bank balance check number, checking bank balance via SMS banking, Mobile banking and net-banking.

(If you would like to know about bank of India balance check number you can click on the blue text to get to our dedicated article on the same)

Union Bank Balance check number

The simplest way to check Union Bank balance is to dial the Union Bank balance enquiry number and get your current balance in an instant. The number to check your bank balance is given below

09223008586

Please note that to check your union bank balance using the above number, you have to register the number with the Union bank, if your number is not registered and updated with the bank you will not be able to check your bank balance using this method

Checking Union Bank balance via missed call

You can check your Union bank balance via simple missed call, to check your bank balance via missed call, dial the Union Bank balance enquiry missed call number. Using the number that is linked to your Union Bank of India account after a few seconds, the call will automatically get disconnected. Once the call is disconnected you will receive an SMS with the information regarding your bank balance on the same registered mobile number.

For your convenience the union bank balance enquiry number is given below

09223008586

Checking Union Bank balance using SMS banking

To check your Union Bank balance using SMS banking follow the given steps:

Draft an SMS in the format given below using your registered mobile number

“UBAL” to 0 922 300 8486

(for Primary account)

“UBAL<space>Account Number” to 0 922 300 8486

(for other accounts)

Note: This service is accessible for the customers who have their current account or savings account in Union bank. Charges and fees for SMS Banking by the Union Bank of India – ₹. 15 per quarter.

Check Your Union Bank balance using mobile banking app- ‘Vyom’

Union Bank of India has a mobile banking app called “Vyom” and it’s available all day, every day. This app lets you check your Union Bank account balance easily.

Please note that earlier Union bank of India had another app called “UMobile,” which is not available anymore.

To get started with Vyom, you just need to download and install the app from either the Play Store (for Android) or the App Store (for iOS). After that, you’ll need to register yourself in the app. To do this, you can use your debit card details or your Netbanking information.

After registering your account, simply open the Vyom app. When you log in, you’ll see your account balance right away. If you want more information about your balance, you can click on the “Accounts” section in the app. There, you can find things like your mini statement, your bank statement, and other details about your Union Bank account.

Check your Union Bank balance using Netbanking

If you’re comfortable using the online banking option offered by Indian banks, you can easily check your Union Bank account balance through their Netbanking portal. The website is designed to be user-friendly and easy to use.

Here’s how to check your Union Bank balance using Netbanking:

Step 1: Go to the “Union Bank Internet Banking Portal” website.

Step 2: Enter your User ID, Password, and the answer to the verification question. Then, click the “Login” button.

Once you’re logged into your Netbanking account, you’ll immediately see your current bank balance. This balance represents the total amount in all your Union Bank accounts combined. If you want detailed information about a specific account, just go to the “Accounts” section and follow the simple steps provided there.

Check Your Union Bank balance by bank visit

If you want to check your Union Bank of India account balance using your passbook, just do the following:

Visit your local Union Bank of India branch and take your passbook with you. When you’re at the bank, go to the counter and ask the bank staff to update your passbook. The bank employee will electronically update all the transactions in your bank account. Once all the entries are updated and printed, they’ll give your passbook back to you. Now you can see your bank balance and all the details of your transactions in your Union Bank account.

Check Union Bank balance via ATM

Go to a Union Bank of India ATM near you and put your debit ATM card into the machine. Type in your ATM PIN to access your account. On the screen, pick the “Check Balance” choice. Your account balance will show up on the ATM screen. If you’d like a printed receipt, you can choose that option.

Use a UPI app to check your Union Bank balance

To check your Union Bank of India account balance using the UPI option, follow these steps:

Get the Union Bank of India UPI app or any other app that supports UPI on your phone. Register your Union Bank of India account in the app. You’ll need to provide details like your account number and IFSC code. Create a UPI PIN for your account. Open the app and choose the “Check Balance” option. Type in your UPI PIN to confirm the transaction. The app will show your Union Bank of India account balance on the screen.

How to check your Andhra Bank account balance

Since Andhra Bank has merged with Union Bank, customers have simple ways to check their Andhra Bank account balance. You can use methods like missed call alerts and SMS banking. These methods help you keep track of your balance easily.

Because of the merger, all customers from Andhra Bank are now considered Union Bank customers. This means you can use Union Bank balance check number for your balance enquiry. This includes things like using Union Bank’s Netbanking, Mobile Banking, UPI, and more to do all your banking tasks.

