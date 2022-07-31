Ekta Club, New Orange’s winning start Grand opening of slum football tournament

Advertisement

Nagpur, : Ekta Sporting Club, New Orange (Yashodharanagar) and NIT Ground team got off to a winning start defeating their opponents in the Zhopadpatti Football Tournament organized by (SLUM SOCCER) Krida vikas sanstha.

The North Central Division matches started today at the Kanji House ground in Indira Matanagar. Ekta Sporting Club beat Warrior Football Club by 1-0. Mohammed Shahrukh Ansari scored the winning goal in the fifth minute.

In the second match, New Orange (Yashodharanagar) defeated All Muslim (Teka) by 2-0. Mubashir Ansari and Mohammad Samsher scored goals for the winning team. In another match, NIT ground team defeated Sneha Classes team by 7-0 goals. Ansh scored the maximum three goals and contributed decisively to the victory. Sarfraz scored two and Sanu and Mahi scored one each.

The competition was inaugurated by the Head of (SLUM SOCCER) Krida vikas sanstha Prof. Vijay Barse. Sneha Raut and Amit Shinde, directors of Sneha Tuition Classes were present on this occasion. Naqeeb Ansari played the role of umpire. The three-week long tournament is being played at eight different grounds in the city.

A total of 16 teams have participated in the North Central Division. Teams who wish to participate in this tournament are requested to contact Shahryar Ali (8600445516) or Sonu (9834112859)..Ekta Club, New

