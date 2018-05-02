एक पदचारी सब पर भारी: Cops appeal pedestrians to use footpaths

Nagpur:With a motive to promote walking on footpaths for the pedestrians, the City Police Department on Tuesday organized an innovative programme -‘Ek padchari sab par bhari’.

Under this initiative the pedestrians walking between Jhansi Rani Square and Variety Square were distributed roses at the hands of Commissioner of Police, Dr Bhushan Kumar Updhayay, DCP Zone 2, Vinita Sahu, DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit, ACP Jayesh Bhandarkar.

Besides, the top cop also asserted on importance of pedestrians on the road on this occasion and urged motorists to bring their vehicle to halt if anyone crossing the road.