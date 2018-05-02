Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Nov 26th, 2019

एक पदचारी सब पर भारी: Cops appeal pedestrians to use footpaths

Nagpur:With a motive to promote walking on footpaths for the pedestrians, the City Police Department on Tuesday organized an innovative programme -‘Ek padchari sab par bhari’.

Under this initiative the pedestrians walking between Jhansi Rani Square and Variety Square were distributed roses at the hands of Commissioner of Police, Dr Bhushan Kumar Updhayay, DCP Zone 2, Vinita Sahu, DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit, ACP Jayesh Bhandarkar.

Besides, the top cop also asserted on importance of pedestrians on the road on this occasion and urged motorists to bring their vehicle to halt if anyone crossing the road.

Happening Nagpur
“Tere Chehre se Najar nahi Hatati………” A musical concert.
“Tere Chehre se Najar nahi Hatati………” A musical concert.
Carnatic music followers display art with elan
Carnatic music followers display art with elan
Nagpur Crime News
Monster truck leaves two B Pharm students injured in Kamptee
Monster truck leaves two B Pharm students injured in Kamptee
Burglars break into house in Kotwali, flees with Rs 1.4 lakh booty
Burglars break into house in Kotwali, flees with Rs 1.4 lakh booty
Maharashtra News
विधिमंडळ सचिवालयाच्या लेखी जयंत पाटील राष्ट्रवादीचे अधिकृत गटनेते
विधिमंडळ सचिवालयाच्या लेखी जयंत पाटील राष्ट्रवादीचे अधिकृत गटनेते
नासुप्र में मनाया गया संविधान दिवस
नासुप्र में मनाया गया संविधान दिवस
Hindi News
फ्लोर टेस्ट से पहले फडणवीस का सरेंडर, CM पद से इस्तीफे का ऐलान
फ्लोर टेस्ट से पहले फडणवीस का सरेंडर, CM पद से इस्तीफे का ऐलान
एससी के फैसले के बाद संजय राउत बोले- सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं
एससी के फैसले के बाद संजय राउत बोले- सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं
Trending News
Jain Internationl School Case : Second PM report may clear cause of kid’s death, says SP Ola
Jain Internationl School Case : Second PM report may clear cause of kid’s death, says SP Ola
Ajit Pawar Quits Before Floor Test
Ajit Pawar Quits Before Floor Test
Featured News
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM
26/11 anniversary: Fadnavis, governor pay tribute
26/11 anniversary: Fadnavis, governor pay tribute
Trending In Nagpur
Monster truck leaves two B Pharm students injured in Kamptee
Monster truck leaves two B Pharm students injured in Kamptee
International Conference on “Sustainable Energy and Environmental Challenges” from 27th Nov
International Conference on “Sustainable Energy and Environmental Challenges” from 27th Nov
एक पदचारी सब पर भारी: Cops appeal pedestrians to use footpaths
एक पदचारी सब पर भारी: Cops appeal pedestrians to use footpaths
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM
Jain Internationl School Case : Second PM report may clear cause of kid’s death, says SP Ola
Jain Internationl School Case : Second PM report may clear cause of kid’s death, says SP Ola
एससी के फैसले के बाद संजय राउत बोले- सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं
एससी के फैसले के बाद संजय राउत बोले- सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं
छात्र की मौत के मामले में कॉज ऑफ़ डेथ का कारण आने के बाद ही स्थिति होगी स्पष्ट : एसपी ओला
छात्र की मौत के मामले में कॉज ऑफ़ डेथ का कारण आने के बाद ही स्थिति होगी स्पष्ट : एसपी ओला
संविधान प्रास्ताविका पार्क उदघाटित
संविधान प्रास्ताविका पार्क उदघाटित
Round Table India and Ladies Circle observe week full of welfare activities
Round Table India and Ladies Circle observe week full of welfare activities
फडणवीस सरकार को SC से बड़ा झटका, 30 घंटे में साबित करना होगा बहुमत
फडणवीस सरकार को SC से बड़ा झटका, 30 घंटे में साबित करना होगा बहुमत
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145