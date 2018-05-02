Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 28th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    ‘Eknath Gaikwad was a leader of masses’: Governor Koshyari

    The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief over the demise of former Member of Parliament Eknath Gaikwad. In a condolence message, the Governor said:

    “As Member of Maharashtra State Legislature and later as Member of Lok Sabha, Shri Eknath Gaikwad constantly endeavoured for the development of Mumbai, and more particularly for that of Dharavi. Eknath Gaikwad Ji was a soft spoken person who lived in the midst of people. He strived for the welfare of the socially and economically underprivileged people till his last breath. In his demise, the city has lost a leader of the masses.

    While offering my homage to the late Shri Gaikwad, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and particularly to his daughter and Maharashtra’s Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad.”


    Trending In Nagpur
    People adopting animal cruelty to gain followers on social media: Smita Mire
    People adopting animal cruelty to gain followers on social media: Smita Mire
    ‘वर्क फ्रॉम होम’मुळे वीज वापर वाढण्याची शक्यता अचूक बिलासाठी ग्राहकांनी स्वतःही रिडींग पाठवावे रिडींगच्या माहितीसाठी महावितरणचा व्हाट्सअँप क्रमांक
    ‘वर्क फ्रॉम होम’मुळे वीज वापर वाढण्याची शक्यता अचूक बिलासाठी ग्राहकांनी स्वतःही रिडींग पाठवावे रिडींगच्या माहितीसाठी महावितरणचा व्हाट्सअँप क्रमांक
    रुग्णालयातील प्राणवायू नलिकांची तज्ञ समितीकडून होणार तपासणी
    रुग्णालयातील प्राणवायू नलिकांची तज्ञ समितीकडून होणार तपासणी
    DCP Lohit Matani leads route march in Zone 3, beefs up police presence in area
    DCP Lohit Matani leads route march in Zone 3, beefs up police presence in area
    Doctor molests junior in Mankapur Covid hospital, arrested
    Doctor molests junior in Mankapur Covid hospital, arrested
    25 वर्षीय डॉक्टरवर अतिप्रसंग करण्याचा प्रयत्न, नागपुरात वरिष्ठ डॉक्टरला बेड्या
    25 वर्षीय डॉक्टरवर अतिप्रसंग करण्याचा प्रयत्न, नागपुरात वरिष्ठ डॉक्टरला बेड्या
    Youth killed in Pachpaoli
    Youth killed in Pachpaoli
    Narayan Rao Dabhadkar Gave Up His Bed And Life So Another Person Can Live
    Narayan Rao Dabhadkar Gave Up His Bed And Life So Another Person Can Live
    नमन: कोरोना संक्रमित बुजुर्ग ने युवक के लिए छोड़ा बेड, कहा- मैंने जिंदगी जी ली, इनके बच्चे अनाथ हो जाएंगे
    नमन: कोरोना संक्रमित बुजुर्ग ने युवक के लिए छोड़ा बेड, कहा- मैंने जिंदगी जी ली, इनके बच्चे अनाथ हो जाएंगे
    कड़े बंदोबस्त के बीच ढहाया गया सफेलकर का अवैध ‘ राजमहल ‘ सभागृह
    कड़े बंदोबस्त के बीच ढहाया गया सफेलकर का अवैध ‘ राजमहल ‘ सभागृह
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145