‘Eknath Gaikwad was a leader of masses’: Governor Koshyari

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief over the demise of former Member of Parliament Eknath Gaikwad. In a condolence message, the Governor said:

“As Member of Maharashtra State Legislature and later as Member of Lok Sabha, Shri Eknath Gaikwad constantly endeavoured for the development of Mumbai, and more particularly for that of Dharavi. Eknath Gaikwad Ji was a soft spoken person who lived in the midst of people. He strived for the welfare of the socially and economically underprivileged people till his last breath. In his demise, the city has lost a leader of the masses.

While offering my homage to the late Shri Gaikwad, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and particularly to his daughter and Maharashtra’s Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad.”



