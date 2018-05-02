Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat Camp

Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat (EBSB) Camp is underway at Saoner NCC Camp site under aegis of Maharashtra Directorate. This inter directorate 12 days camp is being conducted by Nagpur NCC Group for 600 cadets and 50 Staff members.

100 Cadets of Uttarakhand Directorate and 500 Cadets of different regions of Maharashtra Directorate assembled at Saoner NCC Camp site on 03 December 2019. The primary aim of the camp is to foster spirit of national integration and solidarity among NCC cadets of different regions, to inculcate sense of communal, regional, religious harmony and to develop qualities of leadership, discipline and integrity.

The camp activities involves tour visits to several locations of historical, religious, scientific, nature and military importance in and around Nagpur. Subsequently, cadets are imparted with training to develop leadership qualities through interaction, meetings and lectures by prominent speakers and veterans in the field. Cadets would also participate in Inter-Group level competitions in sports, debate, painting and cultural activities.

The Camp Commandant, Group Captain M Kalim, who is the Group Commander of Nagpur NCC Group addressed the cadets and staff and interacted with them in presence of Deputy Camp Commandant Colonel Vikram Chandar and Camp Training Officer Lieutenant Colonel Sanjay Kadam. The cadets were happy with the camp activities and requested more of such camps in future.