Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Dec 12th, 2019

Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat Camp

Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat (EBSB) Camp is underway at Saoner NCC Camp site under aegis of Maharashtra Directorate. This inter directorate 12 days camp is being conducted by Nagpur NCC Group for 600 cadets and 50 Staff members.

100 Cadets of Uttarakhand Directorate and 500 Cadets of different regions of Maharashtra Directorate assembled at Saoner NCC Camp site on 03 December 2019. The primary aim of the camp is to foster spirit of national integration and solidarity among NCC cadets of different regions, to inculcate sense of communal, regional, religious harmony and to develop qualities of leadership, discipline and integrity.

The camp activities involves tour visits to several locations of historical, religious, scientific, nature and military importance in and around Nagpur. Subsequently, cadets are imparted with training to develop leadership qualities through interaction, meetings and lectures by prominent speakers and veterans in the field. Cadets would also participate in Inter-Group level competitions in sports, debate, painting and cultural activities.

The Camp Commandant, Group Captain M Kalim, who is the Group Commander of Nagpur NCC Group addressed the cadets and staff and interacted with them in presence of Deputy Camp Commandant Colonel Vikram Chandar and Camp Training Officer Lieutenant Colonel Sanjay Kadam. The cadets were happy with the camp activities and requested more of such camps in future.

Happening Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Nagpur Police lack coordination? DCP backs “No arrest” with comprise, IO denies such info
Nagpur Police lack coordination? DCP backs “No arrest” with comprise, IO denies such info
Two con men trick, rob woman of gold ornaments in Nandanvan
Two con men trick, rob woman of gold ornaments in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
स्मशानभूमीत नियमित स्वच्छता करा !
स्मशानभूमीत नियमित स्वच्छता करा !
मनपा मुख्यालयातील पार्किंगला शिस्त लावा…!
मनपा मुख्यालयातील पार्किंगला शिस्त लावा…!
Hindi News
भगतसिंह के विचारों की आज ज्यादा जरूरत अमर बलिदान कैलेंडर 2020 लोकार्पण
भगतसिंह के विचारों की आज ज्यादा जरूरत अमर बलिदान कैलेंडर 2020 लोकार्पण
सरकारी स्कूल बचाने लोधीपुरा के महिलाओं और छोटे बच्चो ने किया आंदोलन
सरकारी स्कूल बचाने लोधीपुरा के महिलाओं और छोटे बच्चो ने किया आंदोलन
Trending News
Nagpur Police lack coordination? DCP backs “No arrest” with comprise, IO denies such info
Nagpur Police lack coordination? DCP backs “No arrest” with comprise, IO denies such info
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Featured News
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
Nagpur Police lack coordination? DCP backs “No arrest” with comprise, IO denies such info
Nagpur Police lack coordination? DCP backs “No arrest” with comprise, IO denies such info
स्मशानभूमीत नियमित स्वच्छता करा !
स्मशानभूमीत नियमित स्वच्छता करा !
मनपा मुख्यालयातील पार्किंगला शिस्त लावा…!
मनपा मुख्यालयातील पार्किंगला शिस्त लावा…!
महापौर तक्रार निवारण शिबिर १२ ला
महापौर तक्रार निवारण शिबिर १२ ला
Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat Camp
Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat Camp
मुख्यमंत्री वैद्यकीय कक्षाच्या मागणीसाठी भाजयुमोचा जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांना घेराव
मुख्यमंत्री वैद्यकीय कक्षाच्या मागणीसाठी भाजयुमोचा जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांना घेराव
गायत्री नगर जलकुंभ स्वच्छता डिसें. १३ (शुक्रवार) ला
गायत्री नगर जलकुंभ स्वच्छता डिसें. १३ (शुक्रवार) ला
VIA Energy Forum organised a meeting and discussed issues related to Solar Industries today at VIA Auditorium
VIA Energy Forum organised a meeting and discussed issues related to Solar Industries today at VIA Auditorium
Health Check Up Camp for traffic cops organised in city
Health Check Up Camp for traffic cops organised in city
Tigress Sharmili found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pench
Tigress Sharmili found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pench
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145