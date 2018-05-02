Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Nov 20th, 2019
National News

Eight ZP Chairman Seats including Ahmednagar, Pune, and Aurangabad reserved for women from open category

Mumbai: Draws were declared for 34 ZP Chairman Seats in the State under the presidency of Sanjay Kumar, Upper Chief Secretary of Home Department.

Principal Secretary of Rural Development Asim Gupta, President of Maharashtra State Handlooms Corporation Prakash Patil, Assistant Secretary of Law and Judiciary Department D. S. Patil, Deputy Secretary of Rural Development Department R. A. Nagargoje, Deputy Secretary of Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Class and Special Backward Class Welfare Ravindra Gurav, ZP Chairman of Aurangabad Devyani Dongaonkar, Chandrapur ZP Chairman Devrao Bhongale, Thane ZP Chairman Deepali Patole, members of other ZPs and representatives of political parties were present that time.

Rules of reservation draw were explained in the beginning. Reservation draws were selected for various categories as per rules decided in The Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act, 196. Census 2011 was taken into account while completing draw process. While declaring draws for SC and St, category wise draw in respective district’s descending population was done. Chits for women reservation were taken out after deciding category reservation.

Various categories and Reserved ZP Chairman seats as following:

· SC (General): Solapur, Jalna

· SC (Women): Nagpur, Osmanabad

· ST (General): Nandurbar, Hingoli

· ST (Women): Palghar, Raigad, Nanded

· Citizen Backward Category (General): Latur, Kolhapur, Washim, Amravati Citizen Backward Category (Women): Thane, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Wardha, Beed

· Open (General): Ratnagiri, Nashik, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Satara, Akola, Bhandara

· Open (Women): Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Pune, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Chandrapur

